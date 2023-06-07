Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Newmont Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-06-07 pm EDT
41.90 USD   -0.21%
05:55pNewmont Appoints Chief Safety, Sustainability Officer
MT
05:17pNewmont Promotes Suzanne Retallack to Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer
BU
08:05aOsino Resources Offers Update on Definitive Feasibility Study for Twin Hills Gold Project, Namibia
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmont Promotes Suzanne Retallack to Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer

06/07/2023 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced today the promotion of experienced leader Suzanne Retallack as the Company’s Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230607005875/en/

Suzanne Retallack (Photo: Business Wire)

Suzanne Retallack (Photo: Business Wire)

With more than twenty years of experience building and leading teams across a diverse range of commodities and jurisdictions, Suzanne’s promotion to Newmont’s Executive Leadership Team further integrates and elevates the Company’s leadership in Health, Safety, Security, and Environmental, Social and Governance performance and practices.

“Suzanne has demonstrated exceptional values-based leadership throughout her career and has led significant improvements in the design and execution of health and safety systems across global operations,” said Newmont President and Chief Executive Officer, Tom Palmer. “By combining the leadership for our safety and sustainability teams, Suzanne will help advance Newmont’s purpose and values, including creating a workplace free from harassment, assault, bullying and discrimination.”

Suzanne joined Newmont in 2019 as Vice President for Health, Safety and Security. Prior to joining Newmont, Suzanne held senior roles in Health and Safety, Environment and Security with Rio Tinto. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from the University of Western Australia, in addition to a Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy and a Master of Business Administration from Curtin University in Australia.

Peter Toth, Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, will transition leadership of Newmont’s sustainability function to Suzanne and will continue to lead corporate strategy, corporate development and external relations. Peter will be appointed Chief Development Officer and also take on responsibility for leading Newmont’s commercial activities, including sales and marketing and supply chain, to support the Company’s long-term strategy of sustaining the gold sector’s most robust portfolio of operations, projects and exploration prospects.

For more information about Newmont’s leadership team please visit our website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NEWMONT CORPORATION
05:55pNewmont Appoints Chief Safety, Sustainability Officer
MT
05:17pNewmont Promotes Suzanne Retallack to Chief Safety and Sustainability Officer
BU
08:05aOsino Resources Offers Update on Definitive Feasibility Study for Twin Hills Gold Proje..
MT
06/01Peru bullish about copper No. 2 spot as Congo closes gap
RE
05/31Indonesian copper miner Amman aims to raise $880 million in IPO
RE
05/31NEWMONT CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/30Indonesian copper miner Amman aims to raise $880 mln in IPO
RE
05/25Newmont Maintained at Sector Perform at RBC Following Management Presentation; Price Ta..
MT
05/25Newmont Publishes 2022 Climate Report
BU
05/23IMetal Resources Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt Assets Expose A Valuation Disconnect Wort..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMONT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 802 M - -
Net income 2023 2 137 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 948 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,6x
Yield 2023 3,94%
Capitalization 33 371 M 33 371 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,84x
EV / Sales 2024 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 14 600
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart NEWMONT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 41,99 $
Average target price 57,54 $
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karyn F. Ovelmen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory H. Boyce Independent Chairman
Luis Canepari Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Aaron Puna Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION-11.04%33 371
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.16%30 017
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED0.06%25 679
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.16.82%20 867
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED27.81%15 683
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED23.65%10 345
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer