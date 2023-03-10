Newmont : Proxy Filings - 2023 Proxy Form

For more detailed information, see "General Information - Voting Your Shares" beginning on page 106 of this Proxy Statement.

Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares in advance online, or if you requested printed copies of the proxy materials, by phone or by mail, to ensure that your vote will be represented at the Annual Meeting.

You are invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Newmont Corporation. The 2023 Annual Meeting will be a virtual format conducted solely online via live webcast to provide a safe and widely accessible experience for our stockholders and employees.

LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dear Fellow Stockholders:

I am pleased to present Newmont's Proxy Statement and cordially invite you to our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.

The Annual Meeting will be held entirely online, which will allow for participation by all of our stockholders, regardless of their geographic location. Please see the Notice of Annual Meeting for more information about how to attend virtually.

On behalf of the full Board of Directors, I sincerely thank you for the trust you've placed in the Board and for your continued investment in Newmont. It is a privilege to serve as your Independent Chair and to work closely with my fellow Directors to carry out our fiduciary responsibilities to you, our stockholders.

At Newmont, we are a values-based organization with a clear purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. We differentiate ourselves through our clear strategic focus, superior operational performance and unwavering commitment to sustainability and leading ESG practices.

Guided by our purpose and values, the members of our Board leverage their diverse backgrounds, skills and experiences to oversee strategy and evaluate risk and performance for Newmont's long-term success. Our Board understands the importance of leading by example and thoughtfully considers our Board's composition. More than 70% of the independent directors nominated for election at the upcoming Annual Meeting bring a form of ethnic or gender diversity to the Board, with 45% female representation among independent directors. The Board believes that progressing an inclusive workplace culture is critical to attracting and retaining the talented and diverse workforce and leadership necessary to ensure that Newmont is well-positioned to face operational and strategic challenges as an industry leader.

The Board understands that continued commitment to ESG principles and practices is essential to ensuring our social acceptance and our ability to be a trusted leader in mining. The Board holds management accountable for ensuring safety and sustainability are integrated into the business at all levels of the organization and that our global standards, strategies, business plans and compensation plans create the foundation for strong sustainability performance. Newmont remains steadfast in our approach to setting and reporting on public targets that reflect our commitment to transparency, support our ability to manage risks, and provide insights into our health, safety, security, inclusion, diversity, environmental, social and governance performance. In 2022, for the 15th year in a row, Newmont joined the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World), was ranked number one in the Metals and Mining Industry and continues to be widely recognized for our principled ESG practices.

We believe that transparency is essential to building credibility and trust with our stockholders and stakeholders. With the oversight of the Board's Audit Committee, Newmont published its inaugural Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report in 2022, in which we disclose our tax strategy and our significant economic contributions to host communities and governments as part of our commitment to shared value creation. The Board's Safety and Sustainability Committee also continued to dedicate considerable time and focus on Newmont's Energy & Climate Strategy, including oversight of the Annual Sustainability Report and TCFD-aligned Climate Report.

I invite you to visit Newmont's Annual Sustainability Report, Climate Report, Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report and other voluntary sustainability reporting at www.newmont.com/sustainability to learn more about how Newmont continues to build a safe, profitable and responsible business.

YOUR VOTE AND FEEDBACK IS IMPORTANT

We would like to thank our stockholders and other stakeholders for the time they commit to engaging in productive dialogues with Newmont. We are grateful for the feedback shared with our leadership team and directly with members of the Board. The Board considers your input as an important factor in deliberations and decision-making. Please continue to share your opinions, suggestions and concerns with us.

We encourage you to vote promptly, even if you plan to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and to submit questions in advance of the meeting.

The Board of Directors looks forward to serving your interests in 2023 and beyond. Thank you for your continued support of Newmont.

Very truly yours,

Gregory H. Boyce

Independent Chair of the Board of Directors

