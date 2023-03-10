Newmont : Proxy Filings - 2023 Proxy Form

7:30 a.m., Mountain Daylight Time Virtual Meeting of Stockholders Online Meeting Only
ATTENDING THE ANNUAL MEETING
You are invited to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Newmont Corporation. The 2023 Annual Meeting will be a virtual format conducted solely online via live webcast to provide a safe and widely accessible experience for our stockholders and employees. This format also has the benefit of improving broader participation, meeting efficiency and reducing costs. Stockholders will be able to listen, vote and submit questions from their home or any location with internet connectivity. Online access to the webcast will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting.
ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL MEETING AS A STOCKHOLDER OF RECORD
Only stockholders of record at the close of business on Monday, February 27, 2023 (the "Record Date") (i.e., you held your shares in your own name as reflected in the records of our transfer agent, Computershare), are entitled to notice of and to vote and can attend the meeting by accessing https://meetnow.global/MFSCLWY and entering the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received.
REGISTERING TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING AS A BENEFICIAL OWNER
If you were a beneficial holder of record of common stock of Newmont, par value $1.60 per share, as of the Record Date (i.e., you hold your shares in "street name" through an intermediary, such as a bank or broker), you must register in advance to virtually attend the Annual Meeting. To register, you must obtain a legal proxy, executed in your favor, from the holder of record and submit proof of your legal proxy reflecting the number of shares of Newmont common stock you held as of the Record Date,
along with your name and email address, to Computershare. Please forward the email from your broker or attach an image of your legal proxy to legalproxy@computershare.com. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and be received no later than 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on April 21, 2023. You will then receive a confirmation of your registration, with a control number, by email from Computershare. At the time of the meeting, go to https://meetnow.global/MFSCLWY and enter your control number.
ASKING QUESTIONS
If you are attending the meeting as a stockholder of record or registered beneficial owner, questions can be submitted by accessing the meeting center at https://meetnow.global/MFSCLWY, entering your control number and clicking on the Q&A icon on the right side of the page. Enter your question in the box and click send.
To submit questions in advance of the Annual Meeting, visit https://meetnow.global/MFSCLWY and enter the 15-digit control number on the Proxy Card or Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials you previously received.
VOTING
Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we encourage you to vote your shares in advance online, or if you requested printed copies of the proxy materials, by phone or by mail, to ensure that your vote will be represented at the Annual Meeting.
For more detailed information, see "General Information - Voting Your Shares" beginning on page 106 of this Proxy Statement.
The Notice of Meeting, Proxy Statement, and Annual Report on Form 10-K
are available free of charge at www.envisionreports.com/NEM.
LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT CHAIR OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Dear Fellow Stockholders:
I am pleased to present Newmont's Proxy Statement and cordially invite you to our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at 7:30 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time.
The Annual Meeting will be held entirely online, which will allow for participation by all of our stockholders, regardless of their geographic location. Please see the Notice of Annual Meeting for more information about how to attend virtually.
On behalf of the full Board of Directors, I sincerely thank you for the trust you've placed in the Board and for your continued investment in Newmont. It is a privilege to serve as your Independent Chair and to work closely with my fellow Directors to carry out our fiduciary responsibilities to you, our stockholders.
At Newmont, we are a values-based organization with a clear purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. We differentiate ourselves through our clear strategic focus, superior operational performance and unwavering commitment to sustainability and leading ESG practices.
Guided by our purpose and values, the members of our Board leverage their diverse backgrounds, skills and experiences to oversee strategy and evaluate risk and performance for Newmont's long-term success. Our Board understands the importance of leading by example and thoughtfully considers our Board's composition. More than 70% of the independent directors nominated for election at the upcoming Annual Meeting bring a form of ethnic or gender diversity to the Board, with 45% female representation among independent directors. The Board believes that progressing an inclusive workplace culture is critical to attracting and retaining the talented and diverse workforce and leadership necessary to ensure that Newmont is well-positioned to face operational and strategic challenges as an industry leader.
The Board understands that continued commitment to ESG principles and practices is essential to ensuring our social acceptance and our ability to be a trusted leader in mining. The Board holds management accountable for ensuring safety and sustainability are integrated into the business at all levels of the organization and that our global standards, strategies, business plans and compensation plans create the foundation for strong sustainability performance. Newmont remains steadfast in our approach to setting and reporting on public targets that reflect our commitment to transparency, support our ability to manage risks, and provide insights into our health, safety, security, inclusion, diversity, environmental, social and governance performance. In 2022, for the 15th year in a row, Newmont joined the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index (DJSI World), was ranked number one in the Metals and Mining Industry and continues to be widely recognized for our principled ESG practices.
We believe that transparency is essential to building credibility and trust with our stockholders and stakeholders. With the oversight of the Board's Audit Committee, Newmont published its inaugural Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report in 2022, in which we disclose our tax strategy and our significant economic contributions to host communities and governments as part of our commitment to shared value creation. The Board's Safety and Sustainability Committee also continued to dedicate considerable time and focus on Newmont's Energy & Climate Strategy, including oversight of the Annual Sustainability Report and TCFD-aligned Climate Report.
I invite you to visit Newmont's Annual Sustainability Report, Climate Report, Taxes and Royalties Contribution Report and other voluntary sustainability reporting at www.newmont.com/sustainability to learn more about how Newmont continues to build a safe, profitable and responsible business.
YOUR VOTE AND FEEDBACK IS IMPORTANT
We would like to thank our stockholders and other stakeholders for the time they commit to engaging in productive dialogues with Newmont. We are grateful for the feedback shared with our leadership team and directly with members of the Board. The Board considers your input as an important factor in deliberations and decision-making. Please continue to share your opinions, suggestions and concerns with us.
We encourage you to vote promptly, even if you plan to attend the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, and to submit questions in advance of the meeting.
The Board of Directors looks forward to serving your interests in 2023 and beyond. Thank you for your continued support of Newmont.
Very truly yours,
Gregory H. Boyce
Independent Chair of the Board of Directors
NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS
The Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Newmont Corporation will be held at 7:30 a.m., Mountain Daylight Time, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at https://meetnow.global/MFSCLWY. At the 2023 Annual Meeting, the stockholders will be asked to vote on the following proposals and to conduct any other business properly brought before the meeting.
Our Board's Recommendation
Proposal One -Election of Directors: To elect the twelve directors named in
✓ FOR
our proxy statement.
Proposal Two - Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation: To
✓ FOR
seek an advisory vote on the approval of our executive compensation.
Proposal Three -Ratification of Auditors: To ratify the appointment of
✓ FOR
Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for
fiscal year 2023.
Proposal Four - Advisory Vote to Approve Say-on-Frequency:To seek an
✓ ONE YEAR
advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on executive
compensation.
Record Date: February 27, 2023
Date These Proxy Materials Are First Being Sent to Stockholders: On or about March 16, 2023
The 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders is being held in a virtual format conducted solely online which will allow for greater participation regardless of geographic location. All stockholders are invited to attend the Annual Meeting virtually.
It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting whether or not you are able to attend. If you are unable to attend virtually, please promptly vote your shares at your earliest convenience. You may vote online prior to the meeting by visiting http://envisionreports.com/NEM and entering the control number found in your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, or, by phone or by mail. You may also vote during the Annual Meeting by visiting https://meetnow.global/MFSCLWY, entering the control number and following the instructions. Voting by the Internet or telephone is fast, convenient, and enables your vote to be immediately confirmed and tabulated, which helps Newmont reduce postage and proxy tabulation costs. For more detailed information, see the section entitled "General Information - Voting Your Shares" on page 106.
Your vote is important. Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, please vote as soon as possible to ensure that your shares are represented and voted at the Annual Meeting.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
NANCY LIPSON
Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer
Denver, Colorado
March 9, 2023
