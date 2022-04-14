Newmont Publishes 2021 Sustainability Report

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) launched its 2021 Sustainability Report as part of its suite of reports on the Company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices in key areas that include health, safety and security, human rights, the environment, social acceptance, governance, and inclusion and diversity.

“Newmont has a long tradition of setting and transparently reporting against public targets. With this report, we offer stakeholders a clear and comprehensive understanding of our most material sustainability topics,” said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and CEO. “As the world’s leading gold company, our ESG practices are woven into the fabric of our company as we work to deliver on our purpose: to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining.”

Highlights of Newmont’s 2021 Sustainability Report:

Commitment to health and safety: Achieved zero work-related fatalities for the third year in a row. Further embedded our Fatality Risk Management program with a focus on verifying the critical controls that prevent fatalities and coaching frontline leaders to provide visible, felt leadership.

Response to COVID-19: Continued to put the health, safety and wellbeing of our workforce and host communities at the heart of every decision the Company made. Newmont strongly supported COVID-19 vaccines as they became available and adopted the position of requiring all employees and third-party workers to be fully vaccinated. With contributions through Newmont’s Global Community Support Fund, the Company supported COVID-19 testing facilities, vaccine awareness campaigns and vaccine rollouts in areas near our operations.

Sustainability-linked financial performance: Established the industry’s first sustainability-linked bond, holding Newmont to account for meeting our 2030 emissions reductions targets and to achieve gender parity in senior leadership roles by 2030. This represents the next step in aligning our business to our commitments and values by linking the interest rate payout to our performance on key ESG priorities.

Value sharing: Newmont played an important role in creating economic value in host communities and jurisdictions, contributing $10.8 billion to its workforce, host communities and jurisdictions through wages and benefits, operating costs, capital spend, royalties and taxes. This includes spending $1.4 billion with local and Indigenous suppliers, $21.9 million in community investments and providing ongoing opportunities for local and Indigenous employment, along with an additional $3.5 million from Newmont’s Global Community Support Fund.

Newmont’s sustainability efforts continue to be recognized by several leading independent organizations:

Recognized as a leading gold miner for the seventh consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) while continuing to be ranked as the top mining company on FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies;

Earned a rating of “AA” from MSCI, putting Newmont in the top quartile for precious metals and mining;

Listed as sixth overall and the top mining company in 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens;

Included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for Newmont’s efforts to advance women in the workplace for the fourth successive year;

Named to the JUST 100 as one of America’s most JUST companies by JUST Capital and CNBC, included in the JUST 100 and named Industry Leader for 2022; and

One of the most transparent companies in the S&P 500, according to Bloomberg’s ESG Disclosure Score.

Newmont’s 2021 Sustainability Report is written in accordance with the GRI 2016 Universal Standards Core option, the GRI Mining and Metals Sector Supplement, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals and Mining standards and is externally assured by an independent third-party. Additionally, Newmont’s sustainability report aligns with ICMM’s Mining Principles’ Performance Expectations and the World Gold Council’s Responsible Gold Mining Principles.

The full 2021 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG data tables and comprehensive GRI and SASB content indices, is available for download on Newmont’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.

