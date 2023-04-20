Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Newmont Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:51:50 2023-04-20 pm EDT
47.88 USD   -0.79%
02:10pNewmont Publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report Demonstrating Disciplined Approach to Responsible Mining Practices and Sustainable Operations
BU
04/19Credit Suisse Expects No Surprises in First-Quarter Results from Barrick Gold and Newmont
MT
04/18Newmont : Four Years after Acquiring Goldcorp, Newmont Continues to Generate Industry-Leading Value for Shareholders and All Stakeholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmont Publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report Demonstrating Disciplined Approach to Responsible Mining Practices and Sustainable Operations

04/20/2023 | 02:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Today, Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) launched its 2022 Sustainability Report and 2022 Taxes and Royalties Contributions Report as part of its annual reporting suite, highlighting the Company’s most material environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. Newmont has published global sustainability reports on an annual basis since 2003. In May, the company will also publish its third annual Climate Report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230420005889/en/

Newmont Corporation's 2022 Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

Newmont Corporation's 2022 Sustainability Report (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Newmont recognizes that achieving our purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining, requires a strong commitment to accountability and transparency,“ said Tom Palmer, Newmont President and CEO. “In 2022, we continued to lead the gold industry in sustainability, enabled by our ESG practices.”

Highlights of Newmont’s 2022 Sustainability Report:

  • Contributed $11.1B in direct economic contributions through salaries, taxes, royalties, payments to governments, and community contributions.
  • Increased female representation in senior leadership to 30.6%, up from 25.6% at the end of 2021
  • Completed more than one million critical control verifications since 2019 to ensure the safety of our workforce
  • Received approval and validation of our rebaselined 2030 Scope 3 climate target by the Science Based Targets initiative
  • Progressed work to achieve conformance to the Global Industry Standard on Tailings Management across priority facilities
  • Launched Leadership Insights series, ‘Just Transition,’ in which Newmont leaders share their perspectives on the different facets of transitioning to a low carbon economy

Newmont’s sustainability efforts continue to be recognized by several leading independent organizations:

  • Ranked as top gold miner for the eighth consecutive year in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) while continuing to be ranked as the top mining company on FORTUNE’s list of the World’s Most Admired Companies;
  • Earned a rating of “AA” from MSCI, putting Newmont in the top quartile for precious metals and mining;
  • Listed as 11th overall and the top mining company in 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list;
  • Included in Bloomberg’s Gender-Equality Index (GEI) for Newmont’s efforts to advance women in the workplace for the fifth successive year; and
  • One of the most transparent companies in the S&P 500, according to Bloomberg’s ESG Disclosure Score.

Newmont's 2022 Sustainability Report is prepared in accordance with the GRI (Global Reporting Initiative) Standards, including the Mining and Metals Sector Supplement and the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard (version 2021-12), and is assured by an independent third party. Additionally, as members of the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) and the World Gold Council (WGC), Newmont’s sustainability report adheres to the ICMM Performance Expectations and the Responsible Gold Mining Principles.

The full 2022 Sustainability Report, along with the ESG data tables and comprehensive GRI and SASB content indices, is available for download on Newmont’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia, and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution, and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.

At Newmont, our purpose is to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining. To learn more about Newmont’s sustainability strategy and initiatives, go to www.newmont.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about NEWMONT CORPORATION
02:10pNewmont Publishes its 2022 Sustainability Report Demonstrating Disciplined Approach to ..
BU
04/19Credit Suisse Expects No Surprises in First-Quarter Results from Barrick Gold and Newmo..
MT
04/18Newmont : Four Years after Acquiring Goldcorp, Newmont Continues to Generate Industry-Lead..
PU
04/18National Bank of Canada Lists Top Company Picks In Precious Metals Space
MT
04/17Newcrest and Newmont enter into exclusivity deed
AQ
04/14Newmont Outperform Rating Reiterated at RBC as Estimates Change After Barrick Q1 Produc..
MT
04/14National Bank of Canada Notes Newmont's Exclusivity Deed With Takeover Target Newcrest
MT
04/13Triple Flag Brief: Announcing Record Metals Sales for Q1 2023
MT
04/13Progressive, Fastenal fall; Newmont, Freeport-McMoRan rise
AQ
04/13South32 names two new non-exec directors after extensive global search
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMONT CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 12 439 M - -
Net income 2023 1 532 M - -
Net Debt 2023 2 819 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,4x
Yield 2023 3,31%
Capitalization 38 343 M 38 343 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
EV / Sales 2024 3,14x
Nbr of Employees 14 600
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NEWMONT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 48,26 $
Average target price 56,02 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian C. Tabolt Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory H. Boyce Independent Chairman
Luis Canepari Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Aaron Puna Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION3.52%38 343
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION12.11%33 840
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.35%27 790
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.25.09%22 311
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED41.23%17 474
NORTHERN STAR RESOURCES LIMITED30.43%11 000
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer