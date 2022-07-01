Log in
05:23pNEWMONT : Reports - Conflict Free Gold Independent Assurance Report - 2021
Newmont : Reports - Conflict Free Gold Independent Assurance Report - 2021

07/01/2022 | 05:23pm EDT
Independent Reasonable Assurance Report to the Board of Directors of Newmont Corporation

What we found

In our opinion, the subject matter included within the Newmont Corporation (Newmont) Conflict-Free Gold Report has been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the reporting criteria for the year ended 31 December 2021.

What we did

The Board of Directors of Newmont Corporation (Newmont) engaged us to perform a reasonable assurance engagement on the preparation of the Conflict Free Gold Report in accordance with the World Gold Council Conflict Free Gold Standard (the Standard) for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the Period).

Subject matter

The subject matter for our assurance engagement is the disclosures in Newmont's Conflict-Free Gold Report ('the Report') for the year ended 31 December 2021 which summarise Newmont's assessment of its conformance with the Standard.

Reporting criteria

The subject matter needs to be read and understood together with the reporting criteria, being the Standard.

Our Independence and Quality Control

We have complied with relevant ethical requirements related to assurance engagements, which are founded on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour.

The firm applies Auditing Standard ASQC 1 Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Financial Reports and Other Financial Information, Other Assurance Engagements and Related Services Engagements and accordingly maintains a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Responsibilities

PricewaterhouseCoopers

We are responsible for:

Newmont

Newmont's management is responsible for:

  • Preparing the subject matter as well as the Newmont 2021 Conflict-Free Gold Report in its entirety;
  • Preventing and detecting fraud and/or error in relation to the subject matter;
  • Reporting the subject matter based on the reporting criteria.

What our work involved

We conducted our work in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) Assurance Engagements other than Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information. The standard require that we plan and perform this engagement to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the report has been prepared, in all material aspects, in accordance with the reporting criteria.

We believe that the information we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our conclusion.

John O'Donoghue

PricewaterhouseCoopers

Partner

Melbourne, Australia

30 June 2022

  • Planning and performing the engagement to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the subject matter is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error;
  • Forming an independent conclusion, based on the procedures we have performed and the evidence we have obtained; and
  • Reporting our conclusion to the Directors of Newmont.

PricewaterhouseCoopers, ABN 52 780 433 757

2 Riverside Quay, SOUTHBANK VIC, GPO BOX 1331, MELBOURNE VIC 3001 T: +61 3 8603 1000, F: +61 2 8603 1999, www.pwc.com.au

Liability limited by a scheme approved under Professional Standards Legislation.

Inherent limitations

Restriction on use

Reasonable assurance

Inherent limitations exist in all

This report, including our conclusions,

A reasonable assurance engagement is

assurance engagements due to the

has been prepared solely for the Board

one designed to obtain evidence that the

selective testing of the information being

of Directors of Newmont in accordance

Newmont's 2021 Conflict-Free Gold

examined. Therefore fraud, error or

with the agreement between us, to assist

Report is prepared in accordance with

non-compliance may occur and not be

the Directors in reporting Newmont's

the relevant criteria. The procedures

detected. Additionally, non-financial

conformance against the Conflict Free

selected to obtain this evidence depend

data may be subject to more inherent

Gold Standard. To the fullest extent

on the practitioner's judgement, as does

limitations than financial data, given

permitted by law, we do not accept or

the assessment of whether any non-

both its nature and the methods used for

assume responsibility to anyone other

compliance is material.

determining, calculating and estimating

than the Board of Directors and

such data.

Newmont for our work or this report

except where terms are expressly agreed

between us in writing.

We permit this report to be disclosed on

the Newmont website for the year ended

31 December 2021, to assist the

Directors in responding to their

governance responsibilities by obtaining

an independent assurance report in

connection with the Selected subject

matter.

Disclaimer

Newmont Corporation published this content on 01 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2022 21:22:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
