Newmont : Reports - Conflict Free Gold Independent Assurance Report - 2021

What we did

The Board of Directors of Newmont Corporation (Newmont) engaged us to perform a reasonable assurance engagement on the preparation of the Conflict Free Gold Report in accordance with the World Gold Council Conflict Free Gold Standard (the Standard) for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the Period).

Subject matter

The subject matter for our assurance engagement is the disclosures in Newmont's Conflict-Free Gold Report ('the Report') for the year ended 31 December 2021 which summarise Newmont's assessment of its conformance with the Standard.

Reporting criteria

The subject matter needs to be read and understood together with the reporting criteria, being the Standard.

Our Independence and Quality Control

We have complied with relevant ethical requirements related to assurance engagements, which are founded on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour.

The firm applies Auditing Standard ASQC 1 Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Financial Reports and Other Financial Information, Other Assurance Engagements and Related Services Engagements and accordingly maintains a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Responsibilities

PricewaterhouseCoopers

We are responsible for: