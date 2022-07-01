Newmont : Reports - Conflict Free Gold Independent Assurance Report - 2021

Independent Reasonable Assurance Report to the Board of Directors of Newmont Corporation
What we found
In our opinion, the subject matter included within the Newmont Corporation (Newmont) Conflict-Free Gold Report has been prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with the reporting criteria for the year ended 31 December 2021.
What we did
The Board of Directors of Newmont Corporation (Newmont) engaged us to perform a reasonable assurance engagement on the preparation of the Conflict Free Gold Report in accordance with the World Gold Council Conflict Free Gold Standard (the Standard) for the year ended 31 December 2021 (the Period).
Subject matter
The subject matter for our assurance engagement is the disclosures in Newmont's Conflict-Free Gold Report ('the Report') for the year ended 31 December 2021 which summarise Newmont's assessment of its conformance with the Standard.
Reporting criteria
The subject matter needs to be read and understood together with the reporting criteria, being the Standard.
Our Independence and Quality Control
We have complied with relevant ethical requirements related to assurance engagements, which are founded on fundamental principles of integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behaviour.
The firm applies Auditing Standard ASQC 1 Quality Control for Firms that Perform Audits and Reviews of Financial Reports and Other Financial Information, Other Assurance Engagements and Related Services Engagements and accordingly maintains a comprehensive system of quality control including documented policies and procedures regarding compliance with ethical requirements, professional standards and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.
Responsibilities
PricewaterhouseCoopers
We are responsible for:
Newmont
Newmont's management is responsible for:
Preparing the subject matter as well as the Newmont 2021 Conflict-Free Gold Report in its entirety;
Preventing and detecting fraud and/or error in relation to the subject matter;
Reporting the subject matter based on the reporting criteria.
What our work involved
We conducted our work in accordance with International Standard on Assurance Engagements 3000 (Revised) Assurance Engagements other than Audits and Reviews of Historical Financial Information. The standard require that we plan and perform this engagement to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the report has been prepared, in all material aspects, in accordance with the reporting criteria.
We believe that the information we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our conclusion.
John O'Donoghue
PricewaterhouseCoopers
Partner
Melbourne, Australia
30 June 2022
Planning and performing the engagement to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the subject matter is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error;
Forming an independent conclusion, based on the procedures we have performed and the evidence we have obtained; and
Reporting our conclusion to the Directors of Newmont.