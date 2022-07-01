Newmont : Reports - Newmont's Conflict Free Gold Report 2021Corporatedownload preview

2021 Conflict-Free Gold Report

Newmont Corporation

June 30, 2022

INTRODUCTION

Achieving Newmont Corporation's ("Newmont") purpose to create value and improve lives through sustainable and responsible mining requires us to demonstrate that our gold has been extracted in a manner that does not cause, support or benefit unlawful armed conflict or contribute to serious human rights abuses or breaches of international humanitarian law. Newmont takes this responsibility seriously and has implemented the World Gold Council's Conflict-Free Gold Standard (the "Standard") since 2013. Our commitment to the Standard is available on our website. This Conflict-Free Gold Report summarizes how Newmont conforms to the requirements of the Standard for the year ended 31 December 2021. The Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability & External Affairs Officer is responsible for implementation, and reports to the Chief Executive Officer as well as the Safety and Sustainability Committee of the Board of Directors, which has ultimate responsibility for Newmont's compliance.

REPORTING BOUNDARY

The reporting boundary of this Conflict-Free Gold Report includes all mining and processing operations over which Newmont had 50% or more control in the calendar year ended 2021. This is consistent with the reporting boundaries that Newmont publicly discloses in its 2021 Annual Sustainability Report. A link to the reporting boundaries, along with a comprehensive list of Newmont operations included in the reporting boundary is provided in Attachment A.

References to "Newmont," "the Company," "we" and "our" refer to Newmont Corporation (formerly Newmont Goldcorp Corporation and Newmont Mining Corporation) and/or our affiliates, joint ventures and subsidiaries.

NEWMONT'S EVALUATION

PART A - CONFLICT ASSESSMENT

In order to evaluate Part A of the Standard, Newmont conducted a review of the international sanctions as listed in Attachment B to assess whether international sanctions have been imposed on the countries in which we have mines. We concluded that no applicable international sanctions have been imposed on the countries in which we had mining operations during the year ended December 31, 2021.

As part of the Conflict Assessment evaluation, Newmont also reviewed the Conflict Barometers published by the Heidelberg Institute for International Conflict Research to determine whether the area(s) in which our mines are located are classified as "conflict affected or high risk." According to the Heidelberg Conflict Barometer, out of the countries in which Newmont has mining operations, Mexico was the only one ranked 4 (limited war) on a national level because of drug cartel activities. According to the same source, the Zacatecas state in which Newmont's Peñasquito mine is located