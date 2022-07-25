Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Newmont Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:56 2022-07-25 am EDT
46.11 USD   -10.28%
10:54aNewmont Corp. Down Nearly 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since March 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:35aNewmont Drops 10% in US, Canada Trading as Q2 Adjusted EPS Down Year Over Year
MT
10:33aNewmont Shares Hit 52-Week Low on 2Q Results
DJ
Summary 
Summary

Newmont Shares Hit 52-Week Low on 2Q Results

07/25/2022 | 10:33am EDT
By Dean Seal


Newmont Corp. shares fell 10% to a 52-week low of $46.23 in early trading Monday after the company posted a narrower second-quarter profit, missed earnings expectations and lowered its gold production outlook.

The gold-mining company said net income fell to $387 million from $650 million in the same quarter a year ago, saying higher labor and fuel costs ate into its slightly lower sales.

Adjusted earnings were 46 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting 66 cents a share.

The Denver-based company also revised its annual gold production outlook lower, to 6 million ounces from a previous forecast of 6.2 million ounces, due to challenges at one of its mines and an increasingly competitive labor market.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1032ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.42% 1717.17 Delayed Quote.-5.62%
NEWMONT CORPORATION -10.48% 46.12 Delayed Quote.-17.14%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.76% 1008.44 Real-time Quote.-4.56%
SILVER -0.90% 18.342 Delayed Quote.-20.30%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 782 M - -
Net income 2022 2 154 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 4,27%
Capitalization 40 952 M 40 952 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,32x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NEWMONT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 51,39 $
Average target price 73,38 $
Spread / Average Target 42,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory H. Boyce Independent Chairman
Dean Gehring Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Luis Canepari Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION-17.14%40 952
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-17.67%27 270
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-35.94%19 412
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-24.20%18 328
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-22.68%14 743
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-21.24%11 930