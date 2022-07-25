Newmont Shares Hit 52-Week Low on 2Q Results

By Dean Seal

Newmont Corp. shares fell 10% to a 52-week low of $46.23 in early trading Monday after the company posted a narrower second-quarter profit, missed earnings expectations and lowered its gold production outlook.

The gold-mining company said net income fell to $387 million from $650 million in the same quarter a year ago, saying higher labor and fuel costs ate into its slightly lower sales.

Adjusted earnings were 46 cents a share. Analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting 66 cents a share.

The Denver-based company also revised its annual gold production outlook lower, to 6 million ounces from a previous forecast of 6.2 million ounces, due to challenges at one of its mines and an increasingly competitive labor market.

Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-25-22 1032ET