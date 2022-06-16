Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Newmont Corporation
  News
  Summary
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-16 pm EDT
64.71 USD   +3.24%
05:53pNEWMONT : Sponsors the 2022 Global Business Leaders in Mining Diversity Conference
PU
02:05pGold Rises as Market Volatility Continues Following Rate Hikes From the Federal Reserve and Other Central Banks
MT
02:01pAugust Gold Contract Closes Up US$30.30; Settles at US$1,849.90 per Ounce
MT
Newmont : Sponsors the 2022 Global Business Leaders in Mining Diversity Conference

06/16/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Newmont recently was the signature sponsor of the 2022 Global Business Leaders in Mining Diversity Conference, a virtual event offering practical resources and corporate leaders' insights into recruiting, retaining and advancing women in our industry. With women representing less than 13 percent of the global mining workforce, this conference aims to support the creation of a more diverse and multicultural workplace for all - particularly women.

For those who were unable to attend the event, below are a few key highlights:

Opening Remarks with Jennifer Cmil, Newmont's Executive Vice President, Human Resources
Jen Cmil opened the conference by providing perspectives on how recent world events have impacted every industry and their expectations of work. She shed light on the work that still needs to be done by the energy and mining industry when it comes to diversity, as well as the importance of leadership commitment and accountability to put words into action.

View the recording:

Newmont Case Study: Lessons Learned… So Far
During the morning keynote session, Newmont's Senior Director of Inclusion and Diversity, Beatrice Opoku-Asare, was joined by Melissa Harmon, Vice President, Productivity, North America; Bernard Wessels, General Manager, Peñasquito; and Awo Quaison-Sackey, Regional Senior Vice President, Human Resources, Africa, to discuss Newmont's inclusion and diversity journey, from its beginning in 2013. Each panelist recounted their own experience in the industry and shared both personal and broader lessons being applied at Newmont - most notably, curiosity as well as openness to continuous learning and improvement.

View the recording:

C-Suite Men at Work Panel
Men in mining - and across the corporate landscape - continue to hold most of leadership positions and decision-making power. Closing the gender gap is a leadership and business imperative, but to achieve accelerated and sustainable progress, a partnership approach that invites men to be active participants in making change is essential.

Newmont's Senior Vice President of Supply Chain, Ramsey Musa, joined other male executives from across the industry to discuss the responsibility and opportunity men have as allies in closing the gender gap - the round table covered best practices, challenges and lessons learned from industry leaders.

View the recording:

Newmont is proud to be part of this ongoing dialogue, one that allows the mining industry to benefit and learn from people's experience to help progress inclusion and diversity.

Disclaimer

Newmont Corporation published this content on 16 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 June 2022 21:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
