Newmont : Bernstein 2021 Strategic Decisions Conference Presentation

06/03/2021 | 07:37am EDT
CREATING VALUE & IMPROVING LIVES THROUGH SUSTAINABLE, RESPONSIBLE MINING

Nancy Buese

CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER JUNE 2021

Cautionary Statement

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections and other applicable laws. Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. However, such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements often address our expected future business and financial performance and financial condition; and often contain words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "target," "indicative," "preliminary," or "potential." Forward-looking statements in this news release may include, without limitation, (i) estimates of future production and sales, including production outlook, average future production, upside potential and indicative production profiles; (ii) estimates of future costs applicable to sales and all-in sustaining costs; (iii) estimates of future capital expenditures, including development and sustaining capital; (iv) estimates of future cost reductions, full potential savings, value creation, improvements, synergies and efficiencies; (v) expectations regarding the Tanami Expansion 2, Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides projects, as well as the development, growth and exploration potential of the Company's other operations, projects and investments, including, without limitation, returns, IRR, schedule, approval and decision dates, mine life and mine life extensions, commercial start, first production, average production, average costs, impacts of improvement or expansion projects and upside potential; (vi) expectations regarding future investments or divestitures; (vii) expectations regarding free cash flow, and returns to stockholders, including with respect to future dividends and future share repurchases; (viii) expectations regarding future mineralization, including, without limitation, expectations regarding reserves and recoveries; (ix) estimates of future closure costs and liabilities; (x) expectations regarding the timing and/or likelihood of future borrowing, future debt repayment, financial flexibility and cash flow; and (xi) expectations regarding the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccine. Estimates or expectations of future events or results are based upon certain assumptions, which may prove to be incorrect. Such assumptions, include, but are not limited to: (i) there being no significant change to current geotechnical, metallurgical, hydrological and other physical conditions; (ii) permitting, development, operations and expansion of operations and projects being consistent with current expectations and mine plans, including, without limitation, receipt of export approvals; (iii) political developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations; (iv) certain exchange rate assumptions being approximately consistent with current levels; (v) certain price assumptions for gold, copper, silver, zinc, lead and oil; (vi) prices for key supplies being approximately consistent with current levels; (vii) the accuracy of current mineral reserve and mineralized material estimates; and (viii) other planning assumptions. Uncertainties relating to the impacts of Covid-19, include, without limitation, general macroeconomic uncertainty and changing market conditions, changing restrictions on the mining industry in the jurisdictions in which we operate, the ability to operate following changing governmental restrictions on travel and operations (including, without limitation, the duration of restrictions, including access to sites, ability to transport and ship doré, access to processing and refinery facilities, impacts to international trade, impacts to supply chain, including price, availability of goods, ability to receive supplies and fuel, impacts to productivity and operations in connection with decisions intended to protect the health and safety of the workforce, their families and neighboring communities), the impact of additional waves or variations of Covid, and the availability and impact of Covid vaccinations in the areas and countries in which we operate. Investors are reminded that only the first quarter has been declared by the Board of Directors at this time. Future dividends for 2021 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors, and an annualized dividend payout or dividend yield has not been declared by the Board. Management's expectations with respect to future dividends are "forward-looking statements" and the Company's dividend framework is non-binding. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Newmont's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, gold and commodity prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board. Investors are also cautioned that the extent to which the Company repurchases its shares, and the timing of such repurchases, will depend upon a variety of factors, including trading volume, market conditions, legal requirements, business conditions and other factors. The repurchase program may be discontinued at any time, and the program does not obligate the Company to acquire any specific number of shares of its common stock or to repurchase the full authorized amount during the authorization period. Consequently, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate such share repurchase authorization in the future. For a more detailed discussion of risks and other factors that might impact future looking statements, see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), under the heading "Risk Factors", filed with the SEC, available on the SEC website or www.newmont.com. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any "forward-looking statement," including, without limitation, outlook, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this news release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued "forward-looking statement" constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on "forward-looking statements" is at investors' own risk.

BERNSTEIN 2021 STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE

NEWMONT CORPORATION

2

The World's Leading Gold Company

100 Years

PROVEN TRACK RECORD OF VALUE CREATION

SUSTAINABILITY

WORLD-CLASS

#1 GOLD

ROBUST PROJECT

LEADING

LEADER

ASSETS*

PRODUCER

PIPELINE

RETURNS

6Years

9

~8M

20+

$3.2B

As the top-ranked gold

World-class assets in

GEOs* per year through

Projects to sustain

Dividends and share

miner in DJSI Index

top-tier jurisdictions

2030+

production into 2040's

buybacks since 2019*

*See endnotes

BERNSTEIN 2021 STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE

NEWMONT CORPORATION

3

External Recognition for Responsible Business Practices

ESG RATINGS

ESG RECOGNITION

SAM S&P (DJSI)

99%

Percentile ranking

global metals and mining sector

MSCI

A

Top-quartile

Precious metals and mining

SUSTAINALYTICS

94%

Top decile

ESG sector performance

ISS GOVERNANCE

QUALITYSCORE

1

Top-decile for high-quality governance practices and lower governance risk

TRANSPARENCY

CLIMATE

#2

A-

Most transparent company in

CDP Climate Scores reflective of

S&P 500; Bloomberg ESG Disclosure Score

coordinated action on climate issues

GLOBAL TOP 100

HUMAN RIGHTS

#6

#19

Ranking among the 100 Best Corporate

Among more than 200 Companies

Citizens by CR Magazine

on Corporate Human Rights Benchmark

Ratings and rankings can fluctuate throughout the year, either based on Newmont performance, or relative to sector rankings and/or ratings agency scoring changes and periodic updates. Ratings and recognition items shown here are effective as of May 27, 2021 and are subject to change.

6 years as the top-ranked gold miner in DJSI Index

BERNSTEIN 2021 STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE

NEWMONT CORPORATION

4

Disciplined Approach to Capital Allocation

$1B

Sustaining

Capital

per Year

$600-

$800M

Development

Capital

per Year**

$400M

Exploration

and Advanced

Project Spend

per Year

*See endnotes; **On an attributable basis

$1,200/oz

Gold Price

Assumption

$5.5B

Consolidated

Cash Balance

at Q1 2021

$1.00/sh.

Sustainable

Annualized

Dividend

$3.5B

5-Year

Cumulative Attributable

FCF

$1.5B

Near-Term

Debt

Maturities at

Q1 2021

OPPORTUNITIES AT HIGHER GOLD PRICES

  • $400M FCF* per year for every $100/oz increase in gold price**
  • 40% - 60% of incremental FCF* returned through dividend framework**
  • $1B share repurchase program to be used opportunistically*
  • Lower cut-off grade and accelerate production
  • Additional project development and mine life extensions
  • Opportunistic acquisitions

Over $2 Billion per Annum Reinvested in the Business at $1,200/oz Gold Price

BERNSTEIN 2021 STRATEGIC DECISIONS CONFERENCE

NEWMONT CORPORATION

5

Disclaimer

Newmont Mining Corporation published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 11:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
