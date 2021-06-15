Newmont : Focused on value. Driven by purpose. Newmont's 2020 Sustainability Report

Newmont is currently celebrating 100 years in operation and our commitment to ESG has never been stronger. We are recognized as one of the most comprehensive reporters in the S&P 500 and our 2020 Sustainability Report sets a standard for our industry. Transparency, being open to share our challenges as well as our successes, is a key part of our strategy, and demonstrates to stakeholders, both internal and external, that ownership and accountability are essential.

Beyond providing data, our report provides context, which helps show audiences like our host communities how our commitment to their wellbeing guides our sustainability efforts. It also demonstrates how an unwavering focus on health and safety underpins everything we do.

As a global company, we recognize that our decisions and actions can have a profound impact on the environment and society. In 2020, we announced industry-leading climate change targets with an ultimate aspiration of being net zero carbon by 2050. More recently, we executed a $3.0 billion sustainability-linked revolving credit facility. Aligning our ESG performance with financial consequences shows both that we will hold ourselves accountable and that we're confident in our ability to meet our goals.

For a quick look at our 2020 sustainability highlights, view below.

Strong ESG performance is a powerful indicator for a company's health, performance and competitiveness. We see it as a sign of a well-run business and believe that it fosters continuity and growth while creating long-term value for all of our stakeholders. Transparent reporting is essential to strong ESG performance, and celebrating successes is not enough - acknowledging challenges and setting hard-to-reach targets backstop our strategy to lead the mining sector in profitability and responsibility over the long term.

An essential part of this strategy, today and in the decades ahead, is building a talented, diverse and engaged workforce that is fully committed to putting our values into action. Our sustainability report highlights our employees' efforts by providing extensive coverage of management approaches - at global, country and site levels - showing where we have done well, where we have learned lessons and how we plan to continually improve.

While we did not reach all of our public sustainability targets in 2020 due to impacts related to COVID-19, we still performed well against our stated goals to source from local suppliers, hire within communities near our operations, respond to community complaints in a timely manner, manage human rights risks with our supply chain and reduce our water consumption.

Our suite of public targets for 2021 can be found in our 2020 Sustainability Report.

Newmont's sustainability report provides a portrait of a company in action. We are continually striving to do better, to move forward, to improve our ESG performance and to achieve our purpose of creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining.