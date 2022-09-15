Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Newmont Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NEM   US6516391066

NEWMONT CORPORATION

(NEM)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:00 2022-09-15 am EDT
43.19 USD   +0.59%
09:48aNewmont to Delay Investment Decision for Sulfide Project in Peru to 2nd Half 2024
DJ
09:19aNewmont Delays Yanacocha Sulfides Project
MT
09:16aGold Trading Under US$1,700, an 18-Month Low, as the Dollar and Yields Stay Strong Ahead of US Rate Hike
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmont to Delay Investment Decision for Sulfide Project in Peru to 2nd Half 2024

09/15/2022 | 09:48am EDT
By Adriano Marchese


Newmont Corp. said Thursday it will delay its investment decision for a sulfide project in Peru to the second half of 2024 following a review of the scope and schedule.

The dual-listed gold miner said it will continue to advance engineering and long-lead procurement activities to de-risk the Yanacocha project.

For the delay, the company cites "unprecedented and evolving" market conditions, including Russia's war in Ukraine, inflation rates, the higher cost of commodities and raw materials, prolonged supply chain disruptions as well as challenging labor markets.

Newmont said it will continue to manage the operations, while also finding opportunities for enhancement, which include the construction of two water treatment plants expected to cost an initial $350 million over the next two years.

Heading up the project will be newly-appointed Chief Development Officer Dean Gehring, a 30-year mining industry veteran. Mr. Gehring was previously Newmont's executive vice president and chief technology officer.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-15-22 0947ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD -0.83% 1684.37 Delayed Quote.-6.95%
MSCI PERU (GDTR) -0.38% 4909.13 Real-time Quote.-3.86%
NEWMONT CORPORATION -0.35% 42.83 Delayed Quote.-30.78%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 524 M - -
Net income 2022 1 789 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 942 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,2x
Yield 2022 5,15%
Capitalization 34 073 M 34 073 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
EV / Sales 2023 2,93x
Nbr of Employees 14 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart NEWMONT CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Newmont Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMONT CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 42,93 $
Average target price 62,86 $
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thomas R. Palmer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nancy K. Buese Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gregory H. Boyce Independent Chairman
Dean Gehring Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Luis Canepari Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMONT CORPORATION-30.78%34 073
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-14.68%27 601
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-19.08%19 588
POLYUS-35.94%18 858
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-20.73%14 767
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-29.74%10 334