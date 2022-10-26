Advanced search
    NEWO   CA65170N1069

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP.

(NEWO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  12:44 2022-10-26 pm EDT
0.0400 CAD   +14.29%
NewOrigin Gold : Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended June 30, 2022 & 2021

10/26/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
Financial Statements

For the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

INDEX

Page

Independent Auditors' Report

2-4

Statements of Financial Position

5

Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

6

Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

7

Statements of Cash Flows

8

Notes to the Financial Statements

9-31

Stern & Lovrics LLP

Samuel V. Stern, BA, CPA, CA

Chartered Professional Accountants

George G. Lovrics, B.Comm, CPA, CA

Nazli Dewji, BA, CPA, CMA

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

To the Shareholders of NewOrigin Gold Corp.

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of NewOrigin Gold Corp. (the "Company"), which comprise the statements of financial position as at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, and the statements of loss and comprehensive loss, changes in shareholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies.

In our opinion, the accompanying financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as at June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the "Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements in Canada, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to Note 1 in the financial statements, which indicates that the Company incurred a net loss of $1,735,429 for the year ended June 30, 2022 (2021 - $1,305,328) and has incurred cumulative losses from inception in the amount of $26,194,310 at June 30, 2022. These conditions, along with other matters as set forth in Note 1, indicate the existence of a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Other Matters

We draw attention to Note 3 to the financial statements, which explains that certain comparative information as at and for the year ended June 30, 2020 has been restated in connection with changes in accounting policies.

As part of our audit of the financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, we also audited the adjustments applied to restate certain comparative information presented. In our opinion, such adjustments are appropriate and have been properly applied. Other than with respect to the adjustments that were applied to restate certain comparative information, we were not engaged to audit, review, or apply any procedures to the financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2020. Accordingly, we do not express an opinion or any other form of assurance on those financial statements taken as a whole.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

1210 Sheppard Avenue East, Suite 302, Toronto, Ontario M2K 1E3 Tel: (416) 499-8848 Fax: (416) 491-5301

2

Other Information

Management is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

We obtained Management's Discussion and Analysis prior to the date of this auditor's report. If, based on the work we have performed on this other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact in this auditor's report. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the financial statements in accordance with IFRS, and for such internal control as management determines is necessary to enable the preparation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those charged with governance are responsible for overseeing the Company's financial reporting process.

Auditor's Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor's report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

  • Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances, but not for the purpose of expressing an opinion on the effectiveness of the Company's internal control.
  • Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

3

  • Conclude on the appropriateness of management's use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor's report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor's report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.
  • Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

The engagement partner on the audit resulting in this independent auditor's report is George G. Lovrics.

Toronto, Ontario

Chartered Professional Accountants

October 26, 2022

Licensed Public Accountants

4

Statements of Financial Position

As at

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

2022

2021

2020

Assets

(Note 3)

(Note 3)

Current assets

$

206,742

Cash

$ 1,812,775

$

1,736

HST receivable

19,053

28,463

2,843

Prepaid expenses

15,944

8,986

5,332

Non-current assets

241,739

1,850,224

9,911

4,900

Investment

Note 6

23,900

-

Equipment

Note 8

5,179

6,239

2,173

Total Assets

$

251,818

$ 1,880,363

$

12,084

Liabilities and Equity

Current liabilities

$

82,191

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

97,307

$

432,602

Promissory note payable

-

-

195,000

Total Liabilities

82,191

97,307

627,602

Shareholders' Equity

24,576,717

Share capital

Note 9

24,576,717

22,198,975

Equity portion of convertible debenture

-

-

17,393

Warrant reserve

Note 10

1,110,000

1,110,000

78,338

Stock option reserve

Note 11

677,220

611,638

360,638

Deficit

(26,194,310)

(24,515,299)

(23,270,862)

Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency)

169,627

1,783,056

(615,518)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

251,818

$ 1,880,363

$

12,084

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Commitments (Note 15)

Approved by the Board of Directors and authorized on October 26, 2022:

"Robert Valliant"

"Jean-Pierre Janson"

Dr. Robert Valliant

Jean-Pierre Janson

Director

Director

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these financial statements

5

Disclaimer

NewOrigin Gold Corp. published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
