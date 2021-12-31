NewOrigin Gold : Reviews 2021

NewOrigin Gold would like to express thanks to our shareholders and partners who made 2021 possible through their continued commitment and support.
The year began with the announcement of new strategic shareholders, O3 and Osisko Mining, along with completion of a $2.75M financing. In 2021, NewOrigin executed a drill program at our North Abitibi gold project, continued to advance the Sky Lake gold property to the drill phase, carried out a geological program at South Abitibi, and completed an airborne geophysical survey at the newly acquired Kinebik gold project.
In early 2022, results will be received from our North Abitibi diamond drill program testing 4 deep Induced Polarization targets at depth below 3 separate gold-bearing zones. North Abitibi is in the Casa Berardi trend, south of the Detour Lake mine where previous drilling has not been conducted at these targets below a 150m vertical depth.
In December of 2021, the Company received a drill permit for its Sky Lake gold project and is engaged with First Nation communities to conclude an Early Exploration Agreement.
NewOrigin is awaiting results from its North Abitibi drill program while planning for a summer drill program at Sky Lake.
We thank you for your support and are looking forward to further drill programs on our two main projects to move the company forward in the coming year.
David Farquharson, President
Corporate Developments
Key Financials
New Management and Board
Shares Outstanding: 51.7M
Options: 4.2M
Warrants: 21.9M
Market Cap: ~C$5.87M
Cash Position: ~ Approx. C$800k
New Shareholders: Osisko Mining, O3 Mining
Osisko Mining
O3 Mining
6%
10%
Insiders 14%
70% Retail
As of December 24th, 2021
Andrew Thomson,
CEO and Director
Currently President and CEO
of Palamina Corp.
David Farquharson,
President
Has been involved in the investment business for over 20 years. He began in research, focusing his attention on junior oil and gas companies, recognizing undervalued, high growth companies.
Brian Jennings CPA, CA,
CFO
Over 20 years of financial experience, 10 years of which as a CFO or on the board of public companies.
Robert Valliant, PhD., Chairman Co-foundedand listed NewOrigin Gold (formerly Tri Origin Exploration) on the TSX, founded and listed TriAusMin on ASX and TSX.
Elijah Tyshynski, Lead Director
Two decades of experience in international capital markets. Currently Board Member of O3 Mining, and Strategic Development for Osisko Mining Inc..
J.P. Janson,
Director
Former Managing Director National Wealth Management with Richardson GMP and CIBC Wood Gundy
Alexandria Marcotte, P.Geo., Director
Currently Vice President, Project Coordination for Osisko Mining Inc.
Financing and Acquisition
In January 2021, NewOrigin completed a $2.75M financing & added O3 Mining & Osisko Mining as shareholders.
In April 2021, NewOrigin acquired the Kinebik gold project to secure a dominant land position on the Casa Berardi gold trend.
At the end of 2021, NewOrigin was working towards finalizing the completion of its earn-in requirements with Barrick Gold Corp. on the interior Koval patented claims at its Sky Lake property.
The addition of the historic Koval claims will consolidate the Sky Lake land package, which hosts the potential for discovery of a Tier 1 gold deposit.
Exploration Activity
NewOrigin Gold holds four properties in Ontario, and one in Quebec. The Company looks to advance these properties through drill discovery phase to un-lock their full geological potential with a technical, science first approach.
The Company is focused on further delineating and expanding gold zones at its Sky Lake and North Abitibi Projects, while advancing its other projects to the drill stage through additional field work or pursuing JV's or earn-in option agreements.
Sky Lake:
Initial planning for a 2021 drill program significantly delayed due to permitting issues in Northern Ontario
Received drill permit on December 7th, 2021
North Abitibi:
Completed an 1,875 metre diamond drill program with core samples submitted to the lab prior to year end- assays pending
Drilling tested 3 gold-bearing zones at depths below previous drilling
South Abitibi & Nipissing Cobalt:
Conducted a field survey in the spring of 2021 focused on mapping and sampling known gold, copper and nickel occurrences.
