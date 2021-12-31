Log in
    NEWO   CA65170N1069

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP.

(NEWO)
NewOrigin Gold : Reviews 2021

12/31/2021
2021 Year in Review

December 2021

NewOrigin Gold would like to express thanks to our shareholders and partners who made 2021 possible through their continued commitment and support.

The year began with the announcement of new strategic shareholders, O3 and Osisko Mining, along with completion of a $2.75M financing. In 2021, NewOrigin executed a drill program at our North Abitibi gold project, continued to advance the Sky Lake gold property to the drill phase, carried out a geological program at South Abitibi, and completed an airborne geophysical survey at the newly acquired Kinebik gold project.

In early 2022, results will be received from our North Abitibi diamond drill program testing 4 deep Induced Polarization targets at depth below 3 separate gold-bearing zones. North Abitibi is in the Casa Berardi trend, south of the Detour Lake mine where previous drilling has not been conducted at these targets below a 150m vertical depth.

In December of 2021, the Company received a drill permit for its Sky Lake gold project and is engaged with First Nation communities to conclude an Early Exploration Agreement.

NewOrigin is awaiting results from its North Abitibi drill program while planning for a summer drill program at Sky Lake.

We thank you for your support and are looking forward to further drill programs on our two main projects to move the company forward in the coming year.

David Farquharson, President

Corporate Developments

Key Financials

New Management and Board

  • Shares Outstanding: 51.7M
  • Options: 4.2M
  • Warrants: 21.9M
  • Market Cap: ~C$5.87M
  • Cash Position: ~ Approx. C$800k
  • New Shareholders: Osisko Mining, O3 Mining

Osisko Mining

O3 Mining

6%

10%

Insiders 14%

70% Retail

As of December 24th, 2021

Andrew Thomson,

CEO and Director

Currently President and CEO

of Palamina Corp.

David Farquharson,

President

Has been involved in the investment business for over 20 years. He began in research, focusing his attention on junior oil and gas companies, recognizing undervalued, high growth companies.

Brian Jennings CPA, CA,

CFO

Over 20 years of financial experience, 10 years of which as a CFO or on the board of public companies.

Robert Valliant, PhD., Chairman Co-foundedand listed NewOrigin Gold (formerly Tri Origin Exploration) on the TSX, founded and listed TriAusMin on ASX and TSX.

Elijah Tyshynski, Lead Director

Two decades of experience in international capital markets. Currently Board Member of O3 Mining, and Strategic Development for Osisko Mining Inc..

J.P. Janson,

Director

Former Managing Director National Wealth Management with Richardson GMP and CIBC Wood Gundy

Alexandria Marcotte, P.Geo., Director

Currently Vice President, Project Coordination for Osisko Mining Inc.

Financing and Acquisition

  • In January 2021, NewOrigin completed a $2.75M financing & added O3 Mining & Osisko Mining as shareholders.
  • In April 2021, NewOrigin acquired the Kinebik gold project to secure a dominant land position on the Casa Berardi gold trend.
  • At the end of 2021, NewOrigin was working towards finalizing the completion of its earn-in requirements with Barrick Gold Corp. on the interior Koval patented claims at its Sky Lake property.
  • The addition of the historic Koval claims will consolidate the Sky Lake land package, which hosts the potential for discovery of a Tier 1 gold deposit.

Exploration Activity

NewOrigin Gold holds four properties in Ontario, and one in Quebec. The Company looks to advance these properties through drill discovery phase to un-lock their full geological potential with a technical, science first approach.

The Company is focused on further delineating and expanding gold zones at its Sky Lake and North Abitibi Projects, while advancing its other projects to the drill stage through additional field work or pursuing JV's or earn-in option agreements.

Sky Lake:

  • Initial planning for a 2021 drill program significantly delayed due to permitting issues in Northern Ontario
  • Received drill permit on December 7th, 2021

North Abitibi:

  • Completed an 1,875 metre diamond drill program with core samples submitted to the lab prior to year end- assays pending
  • Drilling tested 3 gold-bearing zones at depths below previous drilling

South Abitibi & Nipissing Cobalt:

  • Conducted a field survey in the spring of 2021 focused on mapping and sampling known gold, copper and nickel occurrences.

Kinebik:

  • Completed an airborne geophysical survey

TSX.V: NEWO

18 King St. East, Suite 902,

Toronto, ON

M5C 1C4

Email: explore@neworigingold.com

Phone: (905) 727-1779

Disclaimer

NewOrigin Gold Corp. published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 14:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,51 M -0,40 M -0,29 M
Net cash 2021 1,81 M 1,43 M 1,06 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,94 M 4,65 M 3,47 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,7%
Managers and Directors
Andrew W. Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Farquharson President
Brian E. Jennings Chief Financial Officer
Robert Irwin Valliant Chairman
Jean-Pierre Janson Independent Director
