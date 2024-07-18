THE WOODLANDS, Texas, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) ("Newpark" or the "Company") today announced that it will issue second quarter 2024 results after the U.S. markets close on Monday, August 5, 2024. A conference call will be held the following day on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 9:30 a.m. ET to review the Company's financial results and conduct a question-and-answer session.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.newpark.com/. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals can also participate by teleconference dial-in.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 800-267-6316 International Live: 203-518-9783 Conference ID: NRQ224

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which subsequently will be available through August 13, 2024:

Domestic Replay: 888-219-1263 International Replay: 402-220-4943

ABOUT NEWPARK RESOURCES

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a supplier providing environmentally sensitive products, as well as specialty rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpark-resources-announces-second-quarter-2024-results-conference-call-and-webcast-date-302199936.html

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.