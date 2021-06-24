Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Newpark Resources, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    NR   US6517185046

NEWPARK RESOURCES, INC.

(NR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newpark Resources : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release And Conference Call Schedule

06/24/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE: NR) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 after the market closes.  In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central. 

What:

Newpark Resources Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call



When:

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern / 9:00 a.m. Central



How:

Live via phone – By dialing 412-902-0030 and asking for the Newpark Resources call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or


Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below.



Where:

www.newpark.com

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through August 18, 2021 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using pass code 13720703#.  Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at www.newpark.com for 90 days.

Newpark Resources, Inc. is a geographically diversified supplier providing products, as well as rentals and services to a variety of industries, including oil and gas exploration, electrical transmission & distribution, pipeline, renewable energy, petrochemical, construction, and other industries. For more information, visit our website at www.newpark.com

Contacts:

Gregg Piontek


Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer


Newpark Resources, Inc.


gpiontek@newpark.com


281-362-6800

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/newpark-resources-announces-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-schedule-301319640.html

SOURCE Newpark Resources, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
