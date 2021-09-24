Log in
    NR   US6517185046

NEWPARK RESOURCES, INC.

(NR)
  Report
Newpark Resources : new technologies nominated as finalists in 2021 World Oil Awards

09/24/2021 | 11:12am EDT
The 2021 'World Oil' Awards finalists have been announced and 2 Newpark Fluids Systems new technologies have been shortlisted:

Hydros™ high-performance water-based drilling fluid is nominated in the Best Oil Fluids and Chemicals Award category, and

Transition™ brine-tolerant high-viscosity friction reducers are nominated in the Best Water Management Technology Award category.

These new fluids technologies provide our customers with more environmentally-friendly alternatives, ensuring that Newpark continues to be part of the solution as the industry transitions towards a more sustainable future. Our sustainable Hydros™ high-performance water-based drilling fluid system is already helping operators streamline their operations by reducing ECD spikes, HSE exposure, rig cleaning time, potential waste streams and extra cleanout runs. Transition™ HVFRs are engineered to perform in salty produced water, and they are field-proven to increase stimulation efficiency, effectiveness and significantly reduce environmental impact while also increasing well production.

The World Oil Awards honor the upstream energy industry's leading innovations, and recognize step changes in technology that have made a lasting impact.

Winners will be announced on October 14thhttps://www.worldoil.com/events/wo-awards/finalists

Disclaimer

Newpark Resources Inc. published this content on 24 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2021 15:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 606 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 288 M 288 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 1 560
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart NEWPARK RESOURCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newpark Resources, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWPARK RESOURCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 3,13 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
Managers and Directors
Paul L. Howes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Matthew Lanigan President & Chief Operating Officer
Gregg S. Piontek Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony James Best Chairman
Edward Chipman Earle Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWPARK RESOURCES, INC.63.02%288
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED24.37%40 387
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY15.30%19 917
HALLIBURTON COMPANY10.11%18 531
CNOOC ENERGY TECHNOLOGY & SERVICES LIMITED34.31%5 052
NOV INC.-6.05%5 040