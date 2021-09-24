Newpark Resources : new technologies nominated as finalists in 2021 World Oil Awards

View printer-friendly version

The 2021 'World Oil' Awards finalists have been announced and 2 Newpark Fluids Systems new technologies have been shortlisted:

Hydros™ high-performance water-based drilling fluid is nominated in the Best Oil Fluids and Chemicals Award category, and

Transition™ brine-tolerant high-viscosity friction reducers are nominated in the Best Water Management Technology Award category.

These new fluids technologies provide our customers with more environmentally-friendly alternatives, ensuring that Newpark continues to be part of the solution as the industry transitions towards a more sustainable future. Our sustainable Hydros™ high-performance water-based drilling fluid system is already helping operators streamline their operations by reducing ECD spikes, HSE exposure, rig cleaning time, potential waste streams and extra cleanout runs. Transition™ HVFRs are engineered to perform in salty produced water, and they are field-proven to increase stimulation efficiency, effectiveness and significantly reduce environmental impact while also increasing well production.

The World Oil Awards honor the upstream energy industry's leading innovations, and recognize step changes in technology that have made a lasting impact.

Winners will be announced on October 14th https://www.worldoil.com/events/wo-awards/finalists