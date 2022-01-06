NewPeak Metals : Argentinean Gold Project Update

|
Las Opeñas Surface Sampling Results
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
HIGHLIGHTS
7 JANUARY 2022
Results from 124 surface exploration samples returned at Las
Opeñas, confirming Gold and Base Metal mineralisation is
strongest at surface across the Northern 600 x 100m wide GAIP
geophysical anomaly.
Up to 19.17g/t Gold from additional sampling on the Northern
GAIP geophysical anomaly.
New zone of breccia discovered at surface within the main
Southern GAIP geophysical anomaly. Results and geophysical
response indicate mineralisation is likely to be at depth.
Further expanded Magnetics survey and focused GAIP
geophysical studies were completed at Cachi Gold Project
during December. Processing and interpretation expected by
early February.
Lakes Blue Energy NL (ASX-LKO) announced progress towards
proposed recommencement of trading in its securities on the
ASX by 1 February 2022.
NewPeak Metals Limited, (Company, NewPeak, ASX: NPM) is pleased
to provide results for further surface exploration undertaken at the Las
Opeñas Gold Project, Argentina. The results have identified that the
north and south GAIP anomaly show promise in contrasting ways. The
northern GAIP anomaly displays the strongest surface indicators for
precious metals (Gold & Silver) and base metal (Lead) mineralisation.
In the south, the discovery of a new breccia zone and deeper
geophysical chargeability response indicates mineralisation may be
deeper in this area.
Notable results from the most recent sampling are:
• 19.17g/t Gold, 34g/t Silver (rockchip sample)
• 3.46g/t Gold, 8g/t Silver (rockchip sample)
• 3.44g/t Gold, 8g/t Silver (rockchip sample)
• 1.99g/t Gold, 26g/t Silver (rockchip sample)
The surface exploration comprised of sampling along 4 lines, each
approximately 200m long (Figure 1). A total of 80 representative
samples were taken at 8m intervals along each line. Sampling was
undertaken by taking rock chip samples of outcrop or by taking grab
samples of float where outcrop was not present. Another 44 rock chip
samples were taken over the east-west striking vein breccias in the
south-eastern area.
