NewPeak Metals : Argentinean Gold Project Update

A total of 124 samples, excluding quality control samples were dispatched to the Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz. Assaying methods requested included 30g Fire Assay with AAS finish for Gold analysis and 4 Acid Digest Multi-element analysis for 39 other elements which includes Silver.

Surface mapping across the Southern geophysical anomaly identified a new zone of phreatomagmatic breccia, an important rock unit within the mineralised breccia system (Figure 2). Whilst elevated surface Gold results from sampling across the southern anomaly are sporadic, the geophysical section at IP-L400 indicates the main chargeability response is at depth. This potentially indicates that mineralisation associated with the southern anomaly is also likely to be at depth (Figure 3). The northern anomaly however has returned consistent zones of elevated Gold at surface which correlates well to the geophysical section at IP- L400 which has high chargeability at surface which continues at depth.

The sample results continue to reinforce that Las Opeñas is a priority target for drilling with surface exploration reinforcing the potential indicated by the geophysical anomalies. The work undertaken provides further valuable information to guide the next phase of drilling.

Figure 1 - GAIP Chargeability results of the Belleza Target with all surface Gold results at Las Opeñas Gold Project1.