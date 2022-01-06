Log in
    NPM   AU0000104374

NEWPEAK METALS LIMITED

(NPM)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/05 06:06:30 pm
0.002 AUD   --.--%
NewPeak Metals : Argentinean Gold Project Update

01/06/2022 | 05:58pm EST
only

Las Opeñas Surface Sampling Results

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

HIGHLIGHTS

7 JANUARY 2022

Results from 124 surface exploration samples returned at Las

Opeñas, confirming Gold and Base Metal mineralisation is

ASX Code: NPM

strongest at surface across the Northern 600 x 100m wide GAIP

geophysical anomaly.

FSE Code: NPM

Up to 19.17g/t Gold from additional sampling on the Northern

Shares on Issue

GAIP geophysical anomaly.

New zone of breccia discovered at surface within the main

7.6 Billion

Southern GAIP geophysical anomaly. Results and geophysical

Market Capitalisation

response indicate mineralisation is likely to be at depth.

Further expanded Magnetics survey and focused GAIP

use

A$15m (at A$0.002 per share)

geophysical studies were completed at Cachi Gold Project

personal

during December. Processing and interpretation expected by

early February.

Directors

Nick Mather (Non-Executive Chairman)

Lakes Blue Energy NL (ASX-LKO) announced progress towards

D vid Mason (Managing Director, CEO)

Brian Moller (Non-Executive Director)

proposed recommencement of trading in its securities on the

A drew Gladman (Non-Executive Director)

ASX by 1 February 2022.

C mpany Secretary

NewPeak Metals Limited, (Company, NewPeak, ASX: NPM) is pleased

Karl Schlobohm

to provide results for further surface exploration undertaken at the Las

Contact Details

Opeñas Gold Project, Argentina. The results have identified that the

north and south GAIP anomaly show promise in contrasting ways. The

Level 27, 111 Eagle Street

northern GAIP anomaly displays the strongest surface indicators for

Brisbane Qld 4000

precious metals (Gold & Silver) and base metal (Lead) mineralisation.

T l: +61 7 3303 0650

In the south, the discovery of a new breccia zone and deeper

Fax: +61 7 3303 0681

geophysical chargeability response indicates mineralisation may be

deeper in this area.

Notable results from the most recent sampling are:

Website: NewPeak.com.au

19.17g/t Gold, 34g/t Silver (rockchip sample)

Twitter: @ASX_NPM

3.46g/t Gold, 8g/t Silver (rockchip sample)

For

3.44g/t Gold, 8g/t Silver (rockchip sample)

1.99g/t Gold, 26g/t Silver (rockchip sample)

The surface exploration comprised of sampling along 4 lines, each

approximately 200m long (Figure 1). A total of 80 representative

samples were taken at 8m intervals along each line. Sampling was

undertaken by taking rock chip samples of outcrop or by taking grab

samples of float where outcrop was not present. Another 44 rock chip

samples were taken over the east-west striking vein breccias in the

south-eastern area.

1

For personal use only

A total of 124 samples, excluding quality control samples were dispatched to the Alex Stewart Laboratories in Perito Moreno, Santa Cruz. Assaying methods requested included 30g Fire Assay with AAS finish for Gold analysis and 4 Acid Digest Multi-element analysis for 39 other elements which includes Silver.

Surface mapping across the Southern geophysical anomaly identified a new zone of phreatomagmatic breccia, an important rock unit within the mineralised breccia system (Figure 2). Whilst elevated surface Gold results from sampling across the southern anomaly are sporadic, the geophysical section at IP-L400 indicates the main chargeability response is at depth. This potentially indicates that mineralisation associated with the southern anomaly is also likely to be at depth (Figure 3). The northern anomaly however has returned consistent zones of elevated Gold at surface which correlates well to the geophysical section at IP- L400 which has high chargeability at surface which continues at depth.

The sample results continue to reinforce that Las Opeñas is a priority target for drilling with surface exploration reinforcing the potential indicated by the geophysical anomalies. The work undertaken provides further valuable information to guide the next phase of drilling.

Figure 1 - GAIP Chargeability results of the Belleza Target with all surface Gold results at Las Opeñas Gold Project1.

1 Drillhole results as previously reported in the Dark Horse Resources ASX announcement dated 27th May 2019 and two separate Genesis Minerals Limited ASX announcements dated the 17th of December 2012 and 21st August 2014

2

For personal use only

Figure 2 - Gold results plotted against local geology at the at Las Opeñas Gold Project

Figure 3 - IP Chargeability Section through the Belleza Breccia target at the at Las Opeñas Gold Project

Cachi Gold Project

During December 2021, additional geophysics was undertaken at the Cachi Gold Project. The work undertaken involved the expansion of existing ground magnetics data to the north and south and Induced Polarisation (IP) geophysics being carried out on structural zones to map sulphides and assist future drill planning. The processing and interpretation of this data are expected to be complete by early February.

3

For personal use only

Lakes Blue Energy NL Update

Lakes Blue Energy NL (ASX:LKO) ("Lakes Blue") has made significant progress towards the proposed resumption of trading of the company's securities on the ASX. NewPeak holds a pre-dilution 28% stake in Lakes Blue Energy NL.

Lakes Blue's most recent ASX announcement dated 5 January 2022, provided the following update regarding progress toward satisfaction of ASX specified pre-conditions for resumption of trading of the company's shares on ASX.

On 23 December 2021 the ASX granted Lakes Blue a further extension of time, to 1 February 2022, for the company to satisfy the ASX's specified pre-conditions for resumption of trading of the company's securities. Progress toward satisfaction of the three key conditions as per Lakes Blue ASX announcement is as follows:

  1. Lakes Blue has finalised arrangements for completion of civil works required for drilling of the Wellesely-2 well, in Queensland. Work will commence shortly.
  2. Lakes Blue has also progressed drafting of a full-form Prospectus in accordance with section 710 of the Corporations Act. The Prospectus will be lodged with the ASIC and the ASX as soon as it is completed. The Prospectus provides for a general public offer of shares to raise a minimum of $2.404m up to a maximum of approximately $4.343m. Raising of the minimum amount will be assured through a $0.800m firm advance subscription commitment and a $1.604m underwriting commitment.
  3. Lakes Blue has also secured firm arrangements for placement of shares, in addition to those to be offered under the Prospectus, to the value of $1.146m. Taken together, the firm placements and the minimum subscription under the Prospectus will mean the company raises at least $3.550m.

This Announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors

Mr Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

For further information contact:

Mr David Mason

Karl Schlobohm

Managing Director, NewPeak Metals Ltd

Company Secretary, NewPeak Metals Ltd

Ph: +61 400 707 329

Ph: +61 7 3303 0661

Email: info@newpeak.com.au

Company website: http://www.newpeak.com.au

Follow us on Twitter: @ASX_NPM

COMPETENT PERSON'S STATEMENT

The information herein that relates to Exploration Targets and Exploration Results is based information compiled by Mr Jason McNamara, who is a Fellow of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr McNamara is employed as the Company's Exploration Manager.

Mr McNamara has more than twenty-five years experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits being reported and the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the ''Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Minerals Resources and Ore Reserves" (the JORC Code). This public report is issued with the prior written consent of the Competent Person(s) as to the form and context in which it appears.

4

Table 1: Las Opeñas Surface Sample Results (previously reported results indicated in grey)

only

Sample

Type

Easting

Northing

Lithology

Gold

Silver

Lead

Zinc

Area

(g/t)

(g/t)

(%)

(%)

Line 1

ROCK CHIP

2466021

6705616

Breccia

0.07

12.9

0.09

0.02

ROCK CHIP

2466025

6705614

Breccia

0.03

8.2

0.05

0.03

ROCK CHIP

2466029

6705603

Breccia

0.03

9.6

0.04

0.02

CHANNEL (1.0m)

2466032

6705595

Breccia

0.23

2.2

0.15

0.05

ROCK CHIP

2466035

6705589

Metasediment

0.05

9.8

0.20

0.04

ROCK CHIP

2466038

6705585

Breccia

0.10

12.9

0.19

0.04

ROCK CHIP

2466041

6705581

Breccia

0.02

4.5

0.23

0.08

use

ROCK CHIP

2466044

6705574

Breccia

0.02

13.6

0.26

0.06

ROCK CHIP

2466048

6705566

Breccia

0.05

2.1

0.15

0.05

ROCK CHIP

2466052

6705558

Breccia

0.11

3.2

0.38

0.04

CHANNEL (1.5m)

2466056

6705550

Breccia

0.04

1.6

0.18

0.06

CHANNEL (1.4m)

2466060

6705542

Breccia

0.07

0.8

0.14

0.07

CHANNEL (1.6m)

2466063

6705534

Breccia

0.52

1.7

0.16

0.04

ROCK CHIP

2466066

6705526

Metasediment

0.05

1.2

0.06

0.04

ROCK CHIP

2466070

6705520

Metasediment

0.00

0.0

0.09

0.03

ROCK CHIP

2466073

6705514

Metasediment

0.01

0.0

0.05

0.03

ROCK CHIP

2466076

6705508

Metasediment

0.37

4.4

0.04

0.03

personal

ROCK CHIP

2466081

6705500

Metasediment

1.38

6.9

0.06

0.03

ROCK CHIP

2466086

6705492

Metasediment

0.05

2.4

0.07

0.10

ROCK CHIP

2466088

6705484

Metasediment

0.00

2.4

0.04

0.05

ROCK CHIP

2466091

6705476

Dacite

0.60

28.9

0.08

0.04

ROCK CHIP

2466095

6705468

Dacite

0.04

4.8

0.10

0.03

ROCK CHIP

2466101

6705460

Breccia

0.04

1.1

0.02

0.02

ROCK CHIP

2466108

6705452

Breccia

0.58

5.3

0.64

0.05

ROCK CHIP

2466111

6705444

Breccia

0.19

1.0

0.09

0.05

ROCK CHIP

2466116

6705434

Breccia

0.30

2.6

0.10

0.07

Line 2

CHANNEL (1.3m)

2465949

6705621

Metasediment

0.02

1.0

0.04

0.10

ROCK CHIP

2465952

6705612

Metasediment

0.01

1.7

0.07

0.04

ROCK CHIP

2465956

6705607

Breccia

0.23

4.9

0.27

0.05

CHANNEL (1.3m)

2465959

6705602

Breccia

0.04

3.6

0.37

0.04

CHANNEL (1.5m)

2465966

6705596

Breccia

0.45

1.3

0.12

0.06

ROCK CHIP

2465969

6705587

Breccia

0.26

2.6

0.06

0.04

ROCK CHIP

2465976

6705574

Breccia

0.02

1.7

0.13

0.09

CHANNEL (1.5m)

2465971

6705580

Breccia

0.02

0.8

0.19

0.05

ROCK CHIP

2465979

6705567

Breccia

0.16

7.9

0.20

0.07

ROCK CHIP

2465981

6705561

Breccia

0.48

45.4

0.10

0.15

CHANNEL (1.5m)

2465986

6705555

Breccia

0.03

3.8

0.16

0.05

CHANNEL (1.5m)

2465989

6705549

Breccia

0.05

3.8

0.37

0.07

CHANNEL (1.5m)

2465992

6705543

Breccia

0.14

6.9

0.10

0.07

For

ROCK CHIP

2465995

6705534

Breccia

0.13

7.5

0.32

0.09

ROCK CHIP

2465999

6705521

Metasediment

0.06

1.7

0.11

0.05

ROCK CHIP

2466001

6705512

Granite

0.13

1.5

0.15

0.02

CHANNEL (1.5m)

2466008

6705503

Granite

0.05

0.6

0.13

0.04

CHANNEL (1.5m)

2466010

6705495

Granite

0.00

0.0

0.07

0.03

ROCK CHIP

2466013

6705484

Granite

0.00

0.0

0.03

0.02

CHANNEL (1.5m)

2466017

6705471

Granite

0.07

1.5

0.10

0.03

CHANNEL (1.5m)

2466022

6705466

Granite

0.02

1.1

0.01

0.03

ROCK CHIP

2466027

6705457

Granite

0.07

0.9

0.07

0.02

ROCK CHIP

2466033

6705448

Breccia

0.12

2.0

0.15

0.05

ROCK CHIP

2466034

6705437

Breccia

0.04

3.8

0.09

0.01

ROCK CHIP

2466036

6705430

Breccia

0.03

1.5

0.20

0.03

CHANNEL (1.5m)

2466040

6705419

Breccia

0.03

1.6

0.10

0.06

ROCK CHIP

2466045

6705409

Breccia

0.29

3.0

0.10

0.07

Line 3

ROCK CHIP

2465877

6705609

Metasediment

0.13

2.1

0.07

0.01

ROCK CHIP

2465878

6705598

Metasediment

0.02

0.8

0.01

0.03

ROCK CHIP

2465878

6705585

Metasediment

0.01

1.4

0.03

0.05

ROCK CHIP

2465883

6705575

Metasediment

0.00

0.0

0.00

0.03

ROCK CHIP

2465888

6705565

Metasediment

0.02

1.5

0.01

0.02

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Newpeak Metals Ltd. published this content on 06 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2022 22:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,94 M -1,39 M -1,39 M
Net cash 2021 0,49 M 0,35 M 0,35 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,93x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,3 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 84,9%
Chart NEWPEAK METALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
NewPeak Metals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWPEAK METALS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Joseph Mason Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Karl M. Schlobohm Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Nicholas Mather Non-Executive Chairman
Brian Gerry Moller Non-Executive Director
Andrew Gladman Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWPEAK METALS LIMITED0.00%11
BHP GROUP2.72%156 235
RIO TINTO PLC2.92%112 251
GLENCORE PLC4.81%69 796
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC5.50%52 547
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.28%34 086