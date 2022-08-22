Newrange Gold : Closes Non-Brokered Financing

OTCQB: NRGOF Where Exploration Intersects Discovery TSXV: NRG

Newrange Announces Non-Brokered Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, August 2, 2022 (TSXV: NRG, US: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.03 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $300,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), whereby each Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital, including final due diligence on a potential acquisition.

All securities to be issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario. The past-producinghigh-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

Signed: "Robert Archer"

President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT: Sharon Fleming Dave Cross Corporate Communications Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary Phone: 760-898-9129 Phone: 604-669-0868 Email: info@newrangegold.com Email: dcross@crossdavis.com

510 - 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3B6 - Tel. (604) 669 - 0868 Fax (604) 558 - 4200