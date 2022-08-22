Log in
    NRG   CA65250B1058

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP.

(NRG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:20 2022-08-22 pm EDT
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
04:26pNEWRANGE GOLD : Closes Non-Brokered Financing
PU
08/02NEWRANGE GOLD : Announces Non-Brokered Financing
PU
08/02Newrange Gold Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 0.3 million in funding
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newrange Gold : Closes Non-Brokered Financing

08/22/2022 | 04:26pm EDT
OTCQB: NRGOF

Where Exploration Intersects Discovery

TSXV: NRG

Newrange Announces Non-Brokered Financing

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, August 2, 2022 (TSXV: NRG, US: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) - Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units (the "Units") at $0.03 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $300,000. Each Unit shall consist of one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), whereby each Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used for general working capital, including final due diligence on a potential acquisition.

All securities to be issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario. The past-producinghigh-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Focused on developing shareholder value through exploration and development of key projects, the Company is committed to building sustainable value for all stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com.

Signed: "Robert Archer"

President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Sharon Fleming

Dave Cross

Corporate Communications

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Phone: 760-898-9129

Phone: 604-669-0868

Email: info@newrangegold.com

Email: dcross@crossdavis.com

510 - 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3B6 - Tel. (604) 669 - 0868 Fax (604) 558 - 4200

OTCQB: NRGOF Where Exploration Intersects Discovery

TSXV: NRG

Website: www.newrangegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts

responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statement:

Some of the statements in this news release contain forward-looking information that involves inherent risk and uncertainty affecting the business of Newrange Gold Corp. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

510 - 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6C 3B6 - Tel. (604) 669 - 0868 Fax (604) 558 - 4200

Disclaimer

Newrange Gold Corporation published this content on 22 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2022 20:25:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
