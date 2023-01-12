Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Newrange Gold Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NRG   CA65250B1058

NEWRANGE GOLD CORP.

(NRG)
  Report
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  01:08:51 2023-01-11 pm EST
0.0150 CAD    0.00%
08:34aNewrange Issues Shares for Debt
AQ
2022Newrange Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended October 31, 2022
CI
2022Newrange Gold : Management's discussion and analysis
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newrange Gold : January 11, 2023

01/12/2023 | 12:00pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, November 25, 2022 (TSXV: NRG, US: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) -Newrange Gold Corp. ("Newrange" or the "Company") announces that it has signed a Mutual Termination Agreement with Great Panther Mining Limited ("Great Panther"), terminating the Share Purchase Agreement to acquire the Coricancha Gold-Silver-Copper-Lead-Zinc Mine in Central Peru.

"We are deeply disappointed to have arrived at this outcome," stated Robert Archer, President and CEO of Newrange. "We have been working on this acquisition since March and believe strongly in the potential of the Coricancha Mine. However, the current market for mining stocks, one of the worst in decades, has created a serious impediment to financing, especially for new acquisitions. While we attempted to gain an extension to the closing date, the intransigence of Great Panther's creditors has, regrettably, made that impossible."

As a result of the termination of this acquisition, the Company will not be proceeding with the proposed financing, share consolidation and name change at this time and it is anticipated that trading in the Company's shares will resume within days.

About Newrange Gold Corp.

Newrange is currently focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario. The past-producing high-grade Argosy Gold Mine is open to depth, while the adjacent North Birch Project offers additional blue-sky potential. Further information can be found on our website at www.newrangegold.com .

Signed: "Robert Archer"
President & CEO

For further information contact:
Email: info@newrangegold.com

Website: www.newrangegold.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Newrange Gold Corporation published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 16:59:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEWRANGE GOLD CORP.
08:34aNewrange Issues Shares for Debt
AQ
2022Newrange Gold Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
2022Newrange Gold : Management's discussion and analysis
PU
2022IIROC Trading Resumption - NRG
AQ
2022Newrange and Great Panther Terminate Agreement to Acquire Coricancha Mine in Peru
AQ
2022Newrange and Great Panther Terminate Agreement to Acquire Coricancha Mine in Peru
AQ
2022Newrange Gold Corp. (TSXV:NRG) cancelled the acquisition of Co..
CI
2022Newrange Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement for $10,080,000
AQ
2022Newrange Gold Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 10.08 million in funding
CI
2022Newrange Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Coricancha Au-Ag-Cu-Pb-Zn Mine in Peru
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 - - -
Net income 2023 -1,89 M -1,41 M -1,41 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2,65 M 1,98 M 1,98 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
EV / Sales 2024
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NEWRANGE GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Newrange Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,02 CAD
Average target price 0,07 CAD
Spread / Average Target 367%
Managers and Directors
Robert Alexander Archer President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Allen Cross Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
David J. Salari Independent Director
Ronald A. Schmitz Independent Director
Colin Jones Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWRANGE GOLD CORP.0.00%2
BHP GROUP LIMITED6.31%169 608
RIO TINTO PLC5.67%123 343
GLENCORE PLC-3.08%82 610
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.16%52 011
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)17.16%49 651