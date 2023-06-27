"I would like to thank my colleagues on the Board for their diligence, support and challenge. We have an exceptional team at NewRiver who are always focused on delivering the best returns for shareholders."

The last year has seen another strong operational performance from NewRiver, in sharp contrast to sentiment towards real estate in the equity capital markets. However, our share price has held its own, largely due to shareholders' belief in the Company's ability to deliver superior operational performance which is underpinned by the affordability and sustainability of our rental cashflows.

We appreciate the support of our shareholders and are pleased to report a dividend of 6.7 pence per share this year, fully covered by Underlying Funds

From Operations.

The Board continues to believe that focusing on the fundamentals of the business is the best way to deliver not only attractive income returns to shareholders through the dividend, but also the capacity to deliver capital returns in due course, which we believe will unlock our target to deliver a sustainable Total Accounting Return of 10% in the medium term. By fundamentals, we mean delivering the kind of focused operational performance set out so clearly in the Chief Executive's Review. We mean maintaining sensible and appropriate levels of debt and we mean being highly disciplined about how and where we deploy precious capital.

We have worked hard over the last couple of years to build a

very strong balance sheet. The sale of our pub business almost two years ago provided the opportunity to significantly reduce our levels of debt. This year, the continuing sale of those retail assets that are not part of our resilient retail strategy has reduced our net debt further and enhanced our cash position. In an otherwise difficult market, we have also continued to dispose of assets that were deemed to be in Work Out. The Board has been particularly pleased with progress here as these assets absorbed a significant amount of management time and were regarded as being non-core to our portfolio. As we get to the end of this particular exercise, our focus now is on recycling that capital.

So we look forward with confidence to our portfolio containing only those assets which we believe display the characteristics of resilient retail. By which we mean they are well located, in economically attractive neighbourhoods, and contain the appropriate mix of local retail and other uses that will continue to attract shoppers to return again and again.