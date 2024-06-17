Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.06.2024 / 10:14 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Ulrich
Last name(s): Köstlin

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

b) LEI
8156002F8C11F80A9740 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IT0004147952

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.20 EUR 10200.00 EUR
10.24 EUR 10240.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.2200 EUR 20440.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
14/06/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
via Antonio Meucci 3
20091 Bresso
Italy
Internet: www.newron.com

 
92459  17.06.2024 CET/CEST

