    NWRN   IT0004147952

NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A.

(NWRN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:49 2023-03-31 am EDT
5.780 CHF   -0.34%
02:32pDd : Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Patrick Langlois, buy
EQ
03/28Newron Presents Six-Month Interim Data From the First 100 Patients Randomized in Study 014/015 at the 31st European Congress of Psychiatry
BU
03/28Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. Presents Six-Month Interim Data from the First 100 Patients Randomized in Study 014/015 At the 31St European Congress of Psychiatry
CI
DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Patrick Langlois, buy

03/31/2023 | 02:32pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

31.03.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Patrick
Last name(s): Langlois

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.

b) LEI
8156002F8C11F80A9740 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: IT0004147952

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
41860.00 CHF 7000.00 CHF

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
41860.0000 CHF 7000.0000 CHF

e) Date of the transaction
28/03/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Swiss Exchange
MIC: XSWX


31.03.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

82225  31.03.2023 CET/CEST

© EQS 2023
03/28Newron Presents Six-Month Interim Data From the First 100 Patients Randomized in Study ..
BU
03/28Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. Presents Six-Month Interim Data from the First 100 Patien..
CI
03/28Newron presents six-month interim data from the first 100 patients randomized in study ..
EQ
03/20Newron Reports Compelling Topline Results From All Patients in Study 014, Its Phase II ..
BU
03/20Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. Reports Compelling Topline Results from All Patients in S..
CI
03/20Newron Pharmaceuticals' Schizophrenia Drug Shows Significant Improvement in Efficacy
MT
03/20Newron reports compelling topline results from all patients in Study 014, its Phase II ..
EQ
03/17Newron to present at the 31st European Congress of Psychiatry
BU
03/17Newron Pharmaceuticals S P A : to present at the 31st European Congress of Psychiatry
PU
Financials
Sales 2023 29,4 M 32,0 M 32,0 M
Net income 2023 4,36 M 4,76 M 4,76 M
Net cash 2023 9,52 M 10,4 M 10,4 M
P/E ratio 2023 23,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 104 M 113 M 113 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,21x
EV / Sales 2024 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 25
Free-Float 95,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 5,82 €
Average target price 10,49 €
Spread / Average Target 80,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Weber Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Galli Vice President-Finance
Ulrich Köstlin Non-Executive Chairman
Ravi Anand Chief Medical Officer
Filippo Moriggia Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A.274.19%113
CSL LIMITED-0.79%92 298
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-4.02%42 901
BIOGEN INC.-0.65%39 752
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-17.63%26 557
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.-6.72%19 268
