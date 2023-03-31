DD: Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.: Patrick Langlois, buy

|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
31.03.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Patrick
|Last name(s):
|Langlois
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|IT0004147952
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|41860.00 CHF
|7000.00 CHF
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|41860.0000 CHF
|7000.0000 CHF
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Name:
|Swiss Exchange
|MIC:
|XSWX
