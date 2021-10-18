Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWRN   IT0004147952

NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A.

(NWRN)
  Report
Newron Pharmaceuticals S p A : Receives Fifth Tranche from Financing Agreement with European Investment Bank (EIB)

10/18/2021 | 11:46am EDT
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 SIX Listing Rules

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“Newron”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system, announces that it has received Tranche 5 under its financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) that was signed in October 2018 and comprises up to EUR 40 million, subject to achieving a set of agreed performance criteria. The EIB loan is backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the central pillar of the Investment plan for Europe. Tranche 5 consists of EUR 7.5 million and will primarily be used to support the Company’s development programs in diseases of the central nervous system. The first four tranches of the loan, totaling EUR 32.5 million, were received by Newron in 2019, 2020 and in September 2021.

In connection with Tranche 5, EIB has received warrants entitling it to purchase up to 151,344 ordinary shares of Newron at an exercise price of EUR 9.25 per share.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago®/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron’s Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com


© Business Wire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 5,59 M 6,49 M 6,49 M
Net income 2021 -18,3 M -21,2 M -21,2 M
Net Debt 2021 11,5 M 13,3 M 13,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,82x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33,6 M 38,9 M 39,0 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,05x
EV / Sales 2022 5,02x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 94,2%
Chart NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,88 €
Average target price 7,17 €
Spread / Average Target 281%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stefan Weber Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Galli Vice President-Finance
Ulrich Köstlin Non-Executive Chairman
Ravi Anand Chief Medical Officer
Luca Benatti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A.-6.28%39
CSL LIMITED5.08%100 638
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.6.42%59 673
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.5.21%48 619
BIOGEN INC.14.84%41 907
ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.0.00%40 336