Newron Pharmaceuticals S p A : to present at the 31st European Congress of Psychiatry

Newron to present at the 31st European Congress of Psychiatry

Presentation will include full data from the six-month interim timepoint from the

cohort of the first 100 patients randomized in study 014/015, a Phase II trial evaluating evenamide as add-on therapy for patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia

Milan, Italy, March 17, 2023, 7am CET - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system (CNS), announced that it will present two e-posters at the 31st European Congress of Psychiatry, taking place on 25-28 March 2023, at the Palais des Congrès of Paris - Place de la Porte Mailot in Paris, France.

New data suggestive of clinically important response in TRS patients

The first poster will present full results from the cohort of the first 100 patients completing six months/endpoint of treatment with evenamide in study 014/015, an international, randomized, open label, rater-blinded study of evenamide as an add-on to an antipsychotic (excluding clozapine) in patients with moderate to severe treatment-resistant schizophrenia (TRS) not responding to their current antipsychotic medication. Encouraging top-line,six-month results from this cohort of patients were announced in January 2023, and top-lineone-year results were announced in February 2023.

The second poster will detail the characterization of "Responder" in TRS patients based on data from this study.

Both posters will be presented during the "Schizophrenia and other psychotic disorders 10" session at 12:30pm CET on 28 March 2023 at e-poster area station 12. Full poster titles are below:

Poster 1: "Evenamide, as an add-on to antipsychotics, benefits patients with treatment

resistant schizophrenia: 6-month interim results from the first 100 patients in an ongoing international randomized study";

Poster 2: "Characterization of "Responder" in patients with Treatment-Resistant Schizophrenia (TRS) treated with a new antipsychotic added to their current antipsychotic monotherapy".

