PRESS RELEASE: Newron announces 2020 financial -2

Newron's Board of Directors has approved the below agenda for the April 13, 2021, Shareholders' meeting, which will take place at the Company's registered office (Via Antonio Meucci 3) in Bresso (Mi), Italy, starting at 10:30 am CET. The formal invitation to shareholders will be issued and disclosed in the statutory papers on or around March 16.

The full invitation and supporting material will be made available on the Company's website (https://www.newron.com/ investors/shareholders-meeting) on the same date. The agenda is as follows:

1. Approval of the balance sheet as at 31 December 2020. Related and consequent resolutions

Dial-in details to the media/analyst/investor conference on March 16, 2021, 03:00 pm CET

The Newron management team will present the 2020 full-year results and provide an update and guidance for 2021. The conference call can be accessed via the following dial-in numbers: . Switzerland/Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00 . United Kingdom: +44 (0)207 107 06 13 . United States: +1 (1)631 570 56 13

The slide deck is available at https://www.newron.com/investors/reports-and-presentation/year/2021

Upcoming events . AGM 2021: April 13, 2021 . Half-year report 2021: September 16, 2021

About Newron Pharmaceuticals Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R)/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

