PRESS RELEASE: Newron announces 2020 financial -2

NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A.

NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A.

(NWRN)
Newron announces 2020 financial results and provides outlook for 2021

03/16/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Newron's Board of Directors has approved the below agenda for the April 13, 2021, Shareholders' meeting, which will take place at the Company's registered office (Via Antonio Meucci 3) in Bresso (Mi), Italy, starting at 10:30 am CET. The formal invitation to shareholders will be issued and disclosed in the statutory papers on or around March 16.

The full invitation and supporting material will be made available on the Company's website (https://www.newron.com/ investors/shareholders-meeting) on the same date. The agenda is as follows:

1. Approval of the balance sheet as at 31 December 2020. Related and consequent resolutions

Dial-in details to the media/analyst/investor conference on March 16, 2021, 03:00 pm CET

The Newron management team will present the 2020 full-year results and provide an update and guidance for 2021. The conference call can be accessed via the following dial-in numbers: . Switzerland/Europe: +41 (0)58 310 50 00 . United Kingdom: +44 (0)207 107 06 13 . United States: +1 (1)631 570 56 13

The slide deck is available at https://www.newron.com/investors/reports-and-presentation/year/2021

Upcoming events . AGM 2021: April 13, 2021 . Half-year report 2021: September 16, 2021

About Newron Pharmaceuticals Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago(R)/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with positive symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: www.newron.com

For more information, please contact:

Newron Stefan Weber - CEO +39 02 6103 46 26 pr@newron.com UK/Europe Simon Conway / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting +44 20 3727 1000 SCnewron@fticonsulting.com Switzerland Valentin Handschin, IRF +41 43 244 81 54 handschin@irf-reputation.ch Germany/Europe Anne Hennecke, MC Services +49 211 52925222 anne.hennecke@mc-services.eu USA Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience +1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112 psagan@lavoiehealthscience.com

Important Notices This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron' s ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron's financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as "will", "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "intend", "plan", "believe", "target", and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed. This document does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities of Newron and no part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-03-16 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Financials
Sales 2020 5,85 M 6,99 M 6,99 M
Net income 2020 -37,0 M -44,1 M -44,1 M
Net Debt 2020 5,75 M 6,86 M 6,86 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,16x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 45,1 M 53,9 M 53,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,69x
EV / Sales 2021 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 26
Free-Float 93,8%
Technical analysis trends NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,53 €
Last Close Price 2,53 €
Spread / Highest target 356%
Spread / Average Target 158%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stefan Weber Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto Galli Vice President-Finance
Ulrich Köstlin Non-Executive Chairman
Ravi Anand Chief Medical Officer
Luca Benatti Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWRON PHARMACEUTICALS S.P.A.30.23%54
CSL LIMITED-9.65%89 428
WUXI BIOLOGICS (CAYMAN) INC.-15.86%49 441
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS CO.,LTD.-11.02%43 247
CHONGQING ZHIFEI BIOLOGICAL PRODUCTS CO., LTD.9.30%41 704
BIOGEN INC.8.69%40 541
