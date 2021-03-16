PRESS RELEASE : Newron announces 2020 financial results and provides outlook for 2021

Log in
Newron announces 2020 financial results and provides outlook for 2021

03/16/2021
Newron announces 2020 financial results 
and provides outlook for 2021 
Milan, Italy, March 16, 2021 - Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. ("Newron") (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical 
company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous 
system, today announced its financial results and operational highlights for the year ended December 31, 2020, and 
provided an outlook for 2021. 
Highlights 2020: 
Evenamide (Schizophrenia) 
  . All evenamide pre-clinical studies requested by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have been completed with 
    no toxicity concerns identified 
  . Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has successfully completed enrolment for explanatory study 008 with 
    evenamide in patients with schizophrenia, with results expected by the end of March 2021 
  . Newron remains on track to initiate its pivotal Phase III program in Q3 2021 and continues to evaluate potential 
    options for partnering/co-developing evenamide 
Xadago^(R)/safinamide (Parkinson's disease) 
  . Newron noted that Supernus Pharmaceuticals acquired the CNS portfolio of US WorldMeds, including the US rights to 
    Xadago^(R)/safinamide, effective June 2020 
  . Agreement signed with Zambon for potentially pivotal study with safinamide in patients suffering from Parkinson's 
    disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia (PD LID) 
Corporate 
  . Newron continues to evaluate opportunities to broaden its pipeline of treatments for central and peripheral nervous 
    system diseases 
  . The Company received third tranche of EUR 7.5 million out of a potential EUR 40 million total funding amount under 
    its financing agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) 
  . Cash (incl. Other current financial assets) as of December 31, 2020 is EUR 31.3 million 
Stefan Weber, CEO of Newron, commented: 
"The onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 presented enormous challenges for societies across the world. The 
healthcare industry, in particular, was challenged with identifying the resources to cope with the pandemic and with 
finding ways to fight it. We are proud of the way that Newron has adapted to this fast-evolving situation and of our 
ability to continue making operational progress, despite the pandemic and the difficulties it presents. 2020 has 
demonstrated that Newron's business remains resilient, and we move into 2021 and beyond confident in our strategy for 
the future. In addition, we enter into this year assessing a number of exciting strategic opportunities and additional 
compounds to expand our pipeline of novel therapies, and we will update the market accordingly." 
Evenamide 
Present treatments are unsatisfactory for most people suffering from schizophrenia and some 30% of patients with 
schizophrenia do not respond adequately to conventional therapy. Evenamide, as potentially the first add-on therapy to 
currently marketed antipsychotics, holds promise to change the treatment management paradigm: improving functioning and 
allowing patients to continue longer on their maintenance antipsychotic treatment. This would likely translate into 
lower rates of relapse, thus helping reduce the personal, societal, and economic burden to patients, their families, 
and society. In the reporting year, Newron made significant progress with evenamide for the treatment of patients with 
inadequately treated or clozapine treatment-resistant schizophrenia. The additional short-term pre-clinical explanatory 
studies with evenamide requested by the US FDA were successfully completed, and no toxicity concerns were identified. 
Additionally, Newron has initiated explanatory study 008, a clinical study designed to evaluate the safety, 
tolerability, electroencephalography (EEG) effects and preliminary efficacy of two fixed doses of evenamide in 
outpatients suffering from chronic schizophrenia receiving treatment with a second-generation atypical antipsychotic. 
Despite anticipated delays associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the study was ongoing during 2020 and in January 
2021, Newron announced that enrolment has been completed with 138 patients randomized to treatment with placebo, 7.5 mg 
BID, or 15 mg BID of evenamide at study centers in the US and India. Results from this four-week, randomized, 
double-blind placebo-controlled study are expected by the end of March 2021. 
Newron remains on track to initiate the Phase III studies with evenamide in Q3 2021, contingent on no delays due to 
COVID-19 restrictions. The proposed Phase III clinical trial program with evenamide targets patients with schizophrenia 
experiencing worsening of psychosis while on atypical antipsychotics, and treatment-resistant patients not responding 
to clozapine. The latter represents an orphan-like indication with approximately 25,000 patients in the US (with 
similar numbers in the EU). 
Xadago^(R)/safinamide 
Newron's partner Zambon had previously held discussions with the US FDA on the design of a potentially pivotal study to 
evaluate the efficacy of the compound in Parkinson's disease patients with levodopa induced dyskinesia (PD LID). The 
intention is to perform the study in centers in the US, Europe, and Asia/Australia, aiming at a label extension for PD 
LID in key global markets. Given Newron's extensive experience in the development of Xadago^(R)/safinamide, Newron and 
Zambon have agreed on Newron taking responsibility for conducting the study. Zambon will remain associated with the 
study; Newron and Zambon will share the cost of the study equally, and Newron will qualify for a one-time milestone 
payment and a greater share of royalties, should the outcome of the trial lead to a label extension. Newron is 
currently working on finalizing the design of the study with international clinical experts and regulatory authorities. 
To date, safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European 
Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Australia, countries in Latin America, Israel, the 
United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea. It is commercialized by Newron's partner Zambon, their partners, and Meiji 
Seika and Eisai under the brand names Onstryv^(R) in Canada, Equfina^(R) in Japan and South Korea, and Xadago^(R) in 
the rest of the world. 
Financial Key takeaways 2020: 
  . In 2020, Newron reported a net loss of EUR 21.0 million, compared to EUR 20.2 million in 2019 
  . Cash used in operating activities has been reduced to EUR 15.6 million from EUR 22.0 million in 2019 
  . Xadago^(R) royalty income increased by 10% to EUR 5.2 million versus EUR 4.8 million in 2019, when a one-time 
    milestone payment for approval in Japan of net EUR 2.0 million was incurred, on top 
  . Newron's net R&D expenses have seen a reduction to EUR 14.9 million from EUR 17.4 million in 2019, largely due to 
    the termination of the development program in Rett syndrome. 
  . Due to substantial changes of the regulations covering the Italian R&D tax credits, the Company could only accrue 
    an additional EUR 1.4 million in 2020 versus EUR 5.0 million in 2019. The cumulated tax credits of EUR 15.9 million 
    can be offset with future tax and social contribution payments by Newron 
  . In 2020, G&A expenses have been reduced to EUR 8.1 million compared to EUR 9.9 million in 2019 
  . Cash and Other current financial assets at December 31, 2020, were at EUR 31.3 million, compared to EUR 39.2 
    million at the beginning of the year. 
Financial Summary (IFRS) 2020 and 2019: 
In thousand EUR (except per share information) 
                                                             2020   2019 
Licence income contracts with customers                        23  2,284 
Royalties from contracts with customers                     5,235  4,754 
Revenues                                                    5,258  7,038 
Research and development expenses, net                     14,853 17,440 
Operating loss                                             18,066 20,899 
Financial result, net                                     (1,552)    737 
Net loss                                                   20,998 20,207 
Loss per share                                               1.18   1.13 
Cash used in operating activities                          15,588 21,976 
Cash, cash equivalents and Other current financial assets  31,250 39,163 
Total assets                                               51,198 60,288

Newron's Annual Report 2020 is available for download on the Company's website: https://www.newron.com/investors/reports-and-presentation/year/2020

Outlook 2021:

"We move forward into 2021 confident in our vision for the future, and excited by our current pipeline of novel drugs. We continue to evaluate opportunities to broaden our pipeline of treatments for central and peripheral nervous system diseases, as well as exploring partnering opportunities. In particular, we look forward to initiating our Phase III clinical program evaluating evenamide in schizophrenia and progressing in our preparations towards the new label study with Xadago^(R)/safinamide. Newron's total available funding, including the EIB funds not yet drawn down, in addition to its royalty income and Italian R&D tax credits, will fund the planned development programs and operations of our Company to early 2023," outlined Stefan Weber, CEO of Newron. 2021 Shareholders' Meeting Agenda:

