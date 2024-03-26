New report offers daily price transparency in Australia, China, New Zealand and South Korea

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OPIS, a Dow Jones company and a leading provider of environmental and energy markets data, marks a decade of trusted carbon market price assessments with the launch of its inaugural APAC Carbon Market Report.

Environmental programs in the Asia-Pacific region have ignited demand for carbon credits as countries increasingly implement decarbonization market initiatives to meet climate targets. These markets are diverse in their scope and ambition, which presents opportunities and risks for carbon market participants across the region.

This new APAC Carbon Market Report provides daily price transparency and insights for emissions trading schemes in Australia, China, New Zealand and South Korea, serving as an essential resource for compliance entities, jurisdictional agencies, traders, researchers, market analysts, brokers and consultants. Other features of the report include data visualizations, breaking news coverage, market analysis and a calendar of events featuring upcoming policy updates, market events and conferences.

"We are delighted to extend our carbon market coverage to the Asia-Pacific region to help market participants understand and navigate carbon trading dynamics," said Lisa Street, executive director of climate and carbon markets at OPIS. "Initiatives that put a price on carbon are proven mechanisms for achieving decarbonization objectives and reaching climate policy goals. Through reliable price reporting and insightful news, OPIS ensures that stakeholders are always well-informed, enabling them to make decisions backed by data that captures the intricacies of each market."

From Australia's Safeguard Mechanism overhaul to anticipated reforms in the South Korea Emissions Trading Scheme, policy shifts are reshaping the carbon pricing landscape. OPIS assessments reveal this regional disparity, with New Zealand Units averaging NZ$70.60 per metric ton (US$43.60/mt) in February 2024–significantly higher than Generic Australian Carbon Credit Units at AU$35.60 (US$23.20/mt) and Korean Allowance Units at ₩9,072 (US$6.80/mt).

OPIS is part of Dow Jones Energy, which provides market-leading news, research, analysis, price-benchmarking and forecasting capabilities to help customers navigate the global energy transition. The APAC Carbon Market Report complements OPIS's suite of existing carbon price coverage for North America compliance markets and global voluntary markets that address the urgent global need to reduce carbon emissions. OPIS has provided daily price transparency for the compliance carbon markets since 2014 and the global voluntary carbon markets since 2020.

