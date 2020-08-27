|
Realtor.com® Weekly Recovery Report: Housing's Supply and Demand Imbalance Enters Uncharted Territory
08/27/2020 | 06:01am EDT
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Buyer demand has shown no signs of slowing down as homes are selling nine days faster than this time last year, despite 15 consecutive weeks of solid price growth, according to realtor.com®'s Weekly Recovery Report for the week ending Aug. 22. With national inventory down 37 percent year-over-year, buyers' heightened demand is creating a marketplace that tilts the scales in favor of sellers as bidding wars, multiple offers and a blistering pace of sales become the new normal.
The realtor.com® Housing Market Recovery Index reached 106.6 nationwide for the week ending Aug. 22, posting a 1.8 point increase over last week and 6.6 points above the pre-COVID baseline of January 2020. The 'housing demand' component of the index, measured by growth in search traffic, remained above the recovery baseline, with this week's index reaching 124.1, the highest index value since March. However, the 'housing supply' component, measured by new listing growth, declined back down to 95.5, after having briefly surpassed the recovery baseline two weeks ago.
"There's a record level of buyers competing in the housing market right now," said Javier Vivas, director of economic research for realtor.com®. "In a typical year, buyer-seller activity would be dwindling down heading into Labor Day, but 2020 has been nothing short of abnormal. It may be late August, but we're in the thick of the homebuying season, with busy open houses, multiple offers and even bidding wars becoming the common theme in many markets. First-time home buyers face the biggest hurdles and have to lean on financing to keep their home ownership dreams alive".
Weekly listings data findings:
- Time on market is now nine days faster than last year. Whether the urgency comes from a desire to lock in a low mortgage rate or to make a bid before someone else does, buyers are moving faster than this time last year. This means homes are sitting on the market for less time, despite higher price tags.
- Total inventory was down 37 percent. Buyers are motivated by low mortgage rates and a strong desire to find their own place as the remote work trend begins to look long term. They're quickly putting offers on homes that come up for sale, evaporating the overall number of homes for sale. Any other insights on what is driving down inventory?]
- Median listing prices grew at 10.3 percent over last year, the fastest pace of growth since January 2018. This marks the 15th consecutive week of price growth at or equal to the previous week's yearly pace--a remarkable feat considering the economic backdrop of a recession and continuing job losses. Consistently rising home price growth is the market's answer to balancing the insufficient availability of homes for sale against a steady stream of homebuyers.
- New listings were down 13 percent. The new listings trend lost some additional momentum for the second week in a row, but remains well above mid-April lows. Home sales surged in June and July as pent up buyers flooded the market. More new sellers could keep sales elevated into the fall, but on the other hand, fewer new sellers could mean more price growth.
Listings Data Summary:
Week ending Aug 22
Week ending Aug 15
Week ending Aug 8
First Two Weeks March
Total Listings
-37% YOY
-36% YOY
-36% YOY
-16% YOY
Time on Market
9 days faster YOY
4 days faster YOY
4 days faster YOY
4 days faster YOY
Median Listing Prices
+10.3% YOY
+10.1% YOY
+9.9% YOY
+4.5% YOY
New Listings
-13% YOY
-11% YOY
-6% YOY
+5% YOY
Top 50 Metros Recovery Index
Rank
Metro
Recovery Index (Week Ending 8/22)
Recovery Index (Weekly Change)
1
Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, Nev.
123.9
-2.1
2
Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Wash.
118.6
-2.1
3
San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.
116.9
5.1
4
Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, Colo.
115.8
1.9
5
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, Calif.
115.7
3.3
6
New York-Newark-Jersey City, N.Y.-N.J.-Pa.
115
-1.5
7
Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pa.-N.J.-Del.-Md.
114.9
-0.6
8
Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Mass.-N.H.
114.9
-0.8
9
Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, Calif.
113.7
2.3
10
Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz.
112.9
1.8
11
San Diego-Carlsbad, Calif.
112.4
2.3
12
Rochester, N.Y.
111.7
1.9
13
Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Ore.-Wash.
111.7
-2.6
14
San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, Calif.
110.8
4
15
Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, Md.
110.7
0.8
16
Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, Conn.
109.6
5.7
17
Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Va.-Md.-W. Va.
109.5
-2.5
18
Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Va.-N.C.
109.5
3.4
19
Pittsburgh, Pa.
109.2
2.9
20
Austin-Round Rock, Texas
109
0.3
21
Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, Calif.
107.8
6.7
22
San Antonio-New Braunfels, Texas
107.1
1.8
23
Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, N.C.-S.C.
107.1
3.1
24
Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, Fla.
106.5
0.8
25
Memphis, Tenn.-Miss.-Ark.
106.4
8
26
Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minn.-Wis.
105.9
3.6
27
Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Fla.
105.8
3.6
28
Cincinnati, Ohio-Ky.-Ind.
105.3
9.8
29
Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Fla.
104.6
-2.1
30
Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, Mich
104.4
1.4
31
Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio
104.1
2.9
32
Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Ga.
104.1
3.1
33
Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas
104.1
-1
34
Providence-Warwick, R.I.-Mass.
103.3
4.6
35
Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas
103.3
1.3
36
Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Ill.-Ind.-Wis.
103.2
5.3
37
Louisville/Jefferson County, Ky.-Ind.
102.7
4.7
38
Kansas City, Mo.-Kan.
102.6
-1
39
Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, Ind.
101.7
3.9
40
Raleigh, N.C.
101.7
3.4
41
Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, Tenn.
100.6
1.3
42
St. Louis, Mo.-Ill.
100.4
4.8
43
New Orleans-Metairie, La.
100.3
1.1
44
Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, Wis.
100.3
10.2
45
Buffalo-Cheektowaga-Niagara Falls, N.Y.
99.3
3.4
46
Columbus, Ohio
99.3
5.1
47
Birmingham-Hoover, Ala.
99.1
1.4
48
Jacksonville, Fla.
98.6
-1.9
49
Richmond, Va.
98.3
4.1
50
Oklahoma City, Okla.
90.4
-3.6
Link to Weekly Stats Blog Post:
https://www.realtor.com/research/weekly-housing-trends-view-data-week-august-22-2020/
Link to Index Commentary Blog Post: https://www.realtor.com/research/housing-market-recovery-index-trends-august-22-data/
Methodology: The Weekly Housing Index leverages a weighted average of realtor.com® search traffic, median list prices, new listings, and median time on market and compares it to the January 2020 market trend, as a baseline for pre-COVID market growth. The overall index is set to 100 in this baseline period. The higher a market's index value, the higher its recovery and vice versa.
week_end_date
cbsa_code
cbsa_title
hh_rank
median_listing_price_yy
active_listing_count_yy
median_days_on_market_by_day_yy
median_days_on_market_yy
new_listing_count_yy
new_listing_share_yy
price_reduced_count_yy
price_reduced_share_yy
8/22/2020
35620
new york-newark-jersey city, ny-nj-pa
1
11.90%
-11.30%
-18
-24.70%
0.10%
0.90%
-37.00%
-1.60%
8/22/2020
31080
los angeles-long beach-anaheim, ca
2
20.50%
-27.50%
-3
-5.70%
-11.50%
2.00%
-49.50%
-2.10%
8/22/2020
16980
chicago-naperville-elgin, il-in-wi
3
7.00%
-33.20%
-13
-25.00%
-7.80%
3.40%
-44.30%
-1.70%
8/22/2020
19100
dallas-fort worth-arlington, tx
4
3.40%
-40.80%
-10
-18.20%
-17.00%
3.30%
-56.60%
-3.30%
8/22/2020
26420
houston-the woodlands-sugar land, tx
5
5.70%
-30.10%
-8
-13.60%
-8.80%
2.20%
-43.40%
-1.90%
8/22/2020
37980
philadelphia-camden-wilmington, pa-nj-de-md
6
18.00%
-45.30%
-19
-30.20%
-12.20%
4.40%
-54.60%
-1.70%
8/22/2020
47900
washington-arlington-alexandria, dc-va-md-wv
7
10.50%
-43.70%
-15
-33.30%
-10.70%
5.80%
-52.60%
-1.60%
8/22/2020
33100
miami-fort lauderdale-west palm beach, fl
8
0.90%
-12.90%
-5
-5.00%
-4.00%
0.50%
-28.20%
-0.90%
8/22/2020
12060
atlanta-sandy springs-roswell, ga
9
10.60%
-42.90%
-10
-17.90%
-20.50%
3.20%
-54.30%
-1.90%
8/22/2020
14460
boston-cambridge-newton, ma-nh
10
15.40%
-36.00%
-22
-37.30%
-20.10%
2.60%
-52.90%
-2.30%
8/22/2020
41860
san francisco-oakland-hayward, ca
11
11.20%
-12.70%
-7
-16.70%
-6.20%
1.00%
-30.70%
-1.50%
8/22/2020
19820
detroit-warren-dearborn, mi
12
11.60%
-43.40%
-5
-12.20%
-23.90%
3.20%
-56.80%
-2.30%
8/22/2020
38060
phoenix-mesa-scottsdale, az
13
6.50%
-42.50%
-17
-30.40%
-4.70%
6.10%
-59.30%
-3.80%
8/22/2020
42660
seattle-tacoma-bellevue, wa
14
4.30%
-26.20%
-11
-25.00%
-2.20%
3.60%
-57.40%
-4.10%
8/22/2020
33460
minneapolis-st. paul-bloomington, mn-wi
15
4.60%
-28.70%
-9
-20.00%
-5.50%
3.30%
-54.30%
-3.10%
8/22/2020
40140
riverside-san bernardino-ontario, ca
16
11.20%
-55.80%
-14
-23.30%
-13.90%
7.30%
-72.20%
-3.00%
8/22/2020
45300
tampa-st. petersburg-clearwater, fl
17
8.10%
-41.80%
-12
-18.80%
-16.80%
3.30%
-47.10%
-1.10%
8/22/2020
41740
san diego-carlsbad, ca
18
6.50%
-43.50%
-11
-23.90%
-15.00%
5.10%
-58.30%
-2.50%
8/22/2020
41180
st. louis, mo-il
19
9.80%
-37.70%
-4
-6.50%
-15.00%
2.90%
-49.10%
-1.70%
8/22/2020
19740
denver-aurora-lakewood, co
20
7.80%
-36.90%
-7
-16.30%
-12.10%
4.20%
-52.40%
-3.60%
8/22/2020
12580
baltimore-columbia-towson, md
21
3.90%
-52.40%
-17
-30.40%
-10.60%
6.50%
-65.20%
-2.90%
8/22/2020
38300
pittsburgh, pa
22
25.00%
-34.70%
-10
-15.40%
-7.20%
3.10%
-38.60%
-0.80%
8/22/2020
38900
portland-vancouver-hillsboro, or-wa
23
5.90%
-42.70%
-4
-8.90%
-11.50%
4.90%
-30.90%
1.40%
8/22/2020
16740
charlotte-concord-gastonia, nc-sc
24
7.20%
-46.80%
-14
-25.00%
-17.00%
4.70%
-60.50%
-2.90%
8/22/2020
36740
orlando-kissimmee-sanford, fl
25
0.90%
-17.40%
-7
-10.80%
-0.80%
1.60%
-32.80%
-1.70%
8/22/2020
17460
cleveland-elyria, oh
26
14.50%
-51.20%
-10
-17.00%
-25.00%
4.30%
-51.50%
-0.50%
8/22/2020
41700
san antonio-new braunfels, tx
27
5.30%
-41.00%
-9
-15.00%
-7.00%
3.80%
-48.40%
-1.40%
8/22/2020
17140
cincinnati, oh-ky-in
28
18.10%
-47.70%
-10
-19.20%
-24.90%
4.10%
-51.10%
-0.90%
8/22/2020
40900
sacramento--roseville--arden-arcade, ca
29
7.70%
-51.20%
-11
-23.40%
-4.40%
8.70%
-66.80%
-3.80%
8/22/2020
28140
kansas city, mo-ks
30
13.40%
-49.80%
0
0.00%
-29.60%
3.60%
-58.80%
-1.80%
8/22/2020
18140
columbus, oh
31
6.10%
-46.20%
-8
-18.60%
-16.70%
5.80%
-60.30%
-3.80%
8/22/2020
26900
indianapolis-carmel-anderson, in
32
14.60%
-57.50%
-5
-10.00%
-21.30%
6.50%
-54.10%
0.00%
8/22/2020
29820
las vegas-henderson-paradise, nv
33
6.60%
-10.70%
-10
-20.00%
5.60%
1.40%
-43.60%
-4.00%
8/22/2020
12420
austin-round rock, tx
34
11.20%
-43.40%
-14
-24.60%
-12.90%
4.20%
-62.60%
-4.10%
8/22/2020
34980
nashville-davidson--murfreesboro--franklin, tn
35
5.60%
-32.40%
-6
-15.80%
-16.90%
2.40%
-47.60%
-1.80%
8/22/2020
41940
san jose-sunnyvale-santa clara, ca
36
6.90%
-23.60%
-12
-27.30%
25.30%
6.30%
-39.00%
-2.40%
8/22/2020
47260
virginia beach-norfolk-newport news, va-nc
37
11.70%
-44.60%
-19
-32.80%
-2.10%
5.00%
-69.30%
-3.10%
8/22/2020
33340
milwaukee-waukesha-west allis, wi
38
6.80%
-41.40%
-2
-4.70%
-5.90%
5.90%
-49.90%
-1.90%
8/22/2020
39300
providence-warwick, ri-ma
39
11.40%
-52.30%
-15
-25.40%
-17.90%
6.10%
-67.20%
-2.40%
8/22/2020
27260
jacksonville, fl
40
3.50%
-38.10%
-8
-11.30%
-24.20%
1.60%
-50.50%
-1.90%
8/22/2020
36420
oklahoma city, ok
41
7.70%
-36.90%
0
0.00%
-26.90%
1.20%
-49.60%
-1.90%
8/22/2020
31140
louisville/jefferson county, ky-in
42
3.30%
-49.20%
-8
-17.80%
-26.70%
4.20%
-58.20%
-2.00%
8/22/2020
32820
memphis, tn-ms-ar
43
11.70%
-48.30%
-11
-19.00%
-15.00%
5.10%
-48.70%
-0.40%
8/22/2020
35380
new orleans-metairie, la
44
12.10%
-36.20%
-10
-13.20%
-28.60%
0.90%
-44.50%
-1.00%
8/22/2020
40060
richmond, va
45
11.10%
-44.90%
-5
-8.90%
-24.50%
3.20%
-68.20%
-3.40%
8/22/2020
39580
raleigh, nc
46
4.10%
-38.60%
-15
-25.90%
-11.00%
3.70%
-64.00%
-4.30%
8/22/2020
15380
buffalo-cheektowaga-niagara falls, ny
47
10.30%
-40.70%
2
4.90%
-3.30%
6.40%
-53.10%
-2.30%
8/22/2020
25540
hartford-west hartford-east hartford, ct
48
7.00%
-31.90%
-21
-32.80%
4.90%
3.20%
-62.00%
-3.10%
8/22/2020
13820
birmingham-hoover, al
49
6.30%
-37.00%
-11
-17.70%
-10.10%
3.10%
-41.10%
-0.60%
8/22/2020
40380
rochester, ny
50
8.00%
-38.60%
-11
-28.20%
8.10%
7.40%
-55.90%
-2.70%
8/22/2020
46060
tucson, az
51
11.20%
-43.00%
-11
-19.60%
-3.70%
5.80%
-46.40%
-0.90%
8/22/2020
41620
salt lake city, ut
52
17.70%
-61.70%
-9
-23.70%
-11.40%
10.00%
-57.20%
0.00%
8/22/2020
24340
grand rapids-wyoming, mi
53
7.20%
-42.60%
3
7.10%
-18.70%
4.20%
-55.80%
-2.30%
8/22/2020
46140
tulsa, ok
54
15.00%
-42.00%
-10
-16.70%
-28.30%
1.90%
-43.70%
-0.40%
8/22/2020
10580
albany-schenectady-troy, ny
55
17.10%
-42.40%
-10
-12.70%
-21.10%
2.50%
-46.30%
-0.60%
8/22/2020
10740
albuquerque, nm
56
21.30%
-50.10%
-11
-20.00%
-20.80%
5.00%
-53.50%
-1.10%
8/22/2020
36540
omaha-council bluffs, ne-ia
57
7.50%
-41.60%
11
31.40%
-21.40%
3.60%
-61.80%
-2.70%
8/22/2020
49340
worcester, ma-ct
58
9.00%
-53.70%
-20
-32.80%
-16.50%
6.70%
-68.30%
-3.00%
8/22/2020
28940
knoxville, tn
59
7.80%
-50.30%
-10
-15.40%
-17.60%
4.40%
-56.60%
-1.40%
8/22/2020
14860
bridgeport-stamford-norwalk, ct
60
-1.20%
-24.00%
-37
-40.20%
2.70%
1.70%
-52.30%
-2.20%
8/22/2020
24860
greenville-anderson-mauldin, sc
61
3.00%
-36.00%
-4
-6.40%
-23.00%
1.50%
-34.70%
0.00%
8/22/2020
35840
north port-sarasota-bradenton, fl
62
3.00%
-27.80%
-22
-23.40%
11.30%
2.80%
-27.80%
-0.20%
8/22/2020
35300
new haven-milford, ct
63
6.40%
-26.40%
-25
-37.30%
19.60%
3.40%
-60.10%
-3.00%
8/22/2020
19380
dayton, oh
64
15.90%
-47.80%
-13
-26.50%
-30.40%
3.40%
-54.90%
-1.70%
8/22/2020
46520
urban honolulu, hi
65
-11.30%
32.80%
8
13.60%
5.60%
-1.40%
-26.50%
-2.40%
8/22/2020
10900
allentown-bethlehem-easton, pa-nj
66
24.40%
-58.80%
-28
-44.40%
-15.60%
7.20%
-63.20%
-1.20%
8/22/2020
17900
columbia, sc
67
8.60%
-49.20%
-15
-26.80%
-24.60%
3.60%
-61.10%
-2.10%
8/22/2020
12940
baton rouge, la
68
10.50%
-31.90%
0
0.00%
-21.50%
0.90%
-38.00%
-0.70%
8/22/2020
24660
greensboro-high point, nc
69
12.90%
-45.70%
-13
-20.60%
-27.00%
2.80%
-47.20%
-0.40%
8/22/2020
23420
fresno, ca
70
4.90%
-58.80%
-22
-44.90%
-18.00%
8.70%
-63.50%
-1.50%
8/22/2020
16700
charleston-north charleston, sc
71
11.50%
-37.80%
-15
-19.00%
-8.40%
2.70%
-49.30%
-2.10%
8/22/2020
30780
little rock-north little rock-conway, ar
72
18.80%
-46.70%
-22
-33.90%
-21.90%
3.40%
-42.90%
0.20%
8/22/2020
15980
cape coral-fort myers, fl
73
12.30%
-30.90%
-25
-24.50%
-0.40%
2.30%
-34.70%
-0.40%
8/22/2020
10420
akron, oh
74
8.20%
-51.10%
-6
-11.50%
-15.50%
6.40%
-53.40%
-1.00%
8/22/2020
21340
el paso, tx
75
11.50%
-43.40%
-15
-22.70%
2.00%
5.10%
-61.30%
-1.50%
8/22/2020
37100
oxnard-thousand oaks-ventura, ca
76
10.90%
-46.50%
-15
-26.80%
-15.50%
4.80%
-64.10%
-3.10%
8/22/2020
17820
colorado springs, co
77
7.60%
-41.60%
-8
-19.10%
-10.80%
5.50%
-51.30%
-2.00%
8/22/2020
31540
madison, wi
78
5.70%
-40.80%
-7
-12.30%
7.50%
6.50%
-41.20%
-0.60%
8/22/2020
12540
bakersfield, ca
79
14.40%
-48.80%
-14
-28.60%
1.10%
8.00%
-62.40%
-2.30%
8/22/2020
49180
winston-salem, nc
80
10.00%
-47.80%
-12
-17.70%
-27.40%
2.90%
-51.20%
-0.60%
8/22/2020
45060
syracuse, ny
81
5.30%
-43.10%
7
11.90%
-11.10%
4.50%
-49.00%
-1.10%
8/22/2020
19660
deltona-daytona beach-ormond beach, fl
82
3.40%
-38.40%
-12
-15.60%
-17.00%
2.20%
-55.60%
-2.10%
8/22/2020
14260
boise city, id
83
8.50%
-58.10%
-5
-11.90%
-6.70%
10.90%
-75.80%
-6.40%
8/22/2020
48620
wichita, ks
84
21.50%
-46.40%
-3
-5.70%
-29.40%
2.70%
-38.40%
0.90%
8/22/2020
45780
toledo, oh
85
15.70%
-41.10%
-9
-16.70%
-8.10%
4.90%
17.10%
6.70%
8/22/2020
19780
des moines-west des moines, ia
86
-0.20%
-30.30%
-9
-13.90%
-8.60%
2.20%
-33.60%
-0.80%
8/22/2020
44140
springfield, ma
87
23.20%
-47.20%
-8
-14.00%
-21.60%
4.20%
-57.70%
-1.80%
8/22/2020
29460
lakeland-winter haven, fl
88
6.40%
-25.00%
-4
-6.00%
-11.70%
1.40%
-35.90%
-1.00%
8/22/2020
37340
palm bay-melbourne-titusville, fl
89
6.20%
-36.60%
-6
-9.50%
-29.80%
0.80%
-56.00%
-2.70%
8/22/2020
32580
mcallen-edinburg-mission, tx
90
11.80%
-44.10%
-11
-11.80%
-29.80%
1.20%
-31.00%
0.70%
8/22/2020
25420
harrisburg-carlisle, pa
91
6.00%
-49.40%
-21
-37.50%
-0.70%
7.20%
-52.60%
-1.10%
8/22/2020
42540
scranton--wilkes-barre--hazleton, pa
92
18.70%
-52.80%
-19
-24.40%
-26.90%
3.10%
-55.80%
-0.60%
8/22/2020
12260
augusta-richmond county, ga-sc
93
7.00%
-45.60%
-16
-22.90%
-29.70%
2.10%
-52.40%
-0.70%
8/22/2020
49660
youngstown-warren-boardman, oh-pa
94
4.90%
-52.50%
-13
-18.60%
-19.30%
4.60%
-59.90%
-1.70%
8/22/2020
44700
stockton-lodi, ca
95
5.40%
-61.00%
-9
-18.80%
-20.00%
9.30%
-72.80%
-3.50%
8/22/2020
20500
durham-chapel hill, nc
96
12.80%
-39.90%
-11
-16.40%
-18.20%
2.70%
-61.10%
-3.30%
8/22/2020
38860
portland-south portland, me
97
10.70%
-47.40%
-16
-27.60%
-4.60%
6.00%
-63.60%
-2.20%
8/22/2020
44060
spokane-spokane valley, wa
98
13.50%
-45.50%
-6
-13.00%
-15.50%
5.60%
-52.20%
-1.40%
8/22/2020
16860
chattanooga, tn-ga
99
13.90%
-49.90%
-9
-14.30%
-20.10%
4.20%
-65.40%
-2.50%
8/22/2020
27140
jackson, ms
100
21.80%
-42.80%
-13
-14.40%
-41.40%
0.10%
-52.10%
-1.00%
