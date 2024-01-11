Official NEWS CORPORATION press release

Will Succeed Jim Kennedy, Who Is Retiring After 10+ Years With The Company

News Corp today announced that veteran communications advisor Arthur Bochner will become Chief Communications Officer and Executive Vice President, following the retirement later this year of Jim Kennedy, who joined the company in 2013.

Mr. Bochner will begin at News Corp this month, working with Mr. Kennedy and his team during the transition. He spent nearly a decade at The Walt Disney Company, most recently overseeing strategic communications. He also served as Chief of Staff in the Office of the CEO after holding key communications roles at the company’s consumer products and theme park segments. Prior to Disney, Mr. Bochner held communications positions at Bloomberg, Citigroup, and FD Public Affairs.

“Arthur has vast and valuable experience at the highest levels of business and government, which will enable him to play a vital role in News Corp’s continuing growth,” said Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp. “With a strategic sensibility, savvy messaging skills, and a collaborative character, Arthur is a worthy successor to our friend and colleague, Jim Kennedy, as he transitions to a well-deserved retirement this year.”

“News Corp is home to some of the most iconic brands in media, and I am thrilled to join the company’s leadership team at this exciting time of transformation,” said Mr. Bochner. “Few companies can match the reach and impact of News Corp, and it is an honor to help tell the company’s story. Jim has left big shoes to fill, and I am looking forward to collaborating with him during this transition.”

Mr. Kennedy’s decision to retire was announced last October. He was the first Chief Communications Officer for the “new” News Corp, and has given five decades of service as a spokesman and speechwriter in Washington, Hollywood and New York, where he worked for President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore in the White House, and headed communications for Senators Hillary Clinton and Joe Lieberman, the Clinton Foundation, Sony Pictures and Sony Corporation of America.

“Jim has been a constant source of sagacity and helped define the epochal issues confronting all media,” said Mr. Thomson. “His commitment to protecting and projecting journalism and content creation was crucial as we engaged the digital platforms. News Corp is the global leader in the digital debate and Jim has been absolutely crucial in fashioning our successful strategy.”

“This post at News Corp marks the longest I have spent in one job in one place, and that has only been possible thanks to the people I work for and with. I deeply appreciate having had the chance to serve Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch and my beneficent boss, Robert Thomson,” said Mr. Kennedy. “My small-but-mighty team and I are excited to partner with Arthur in the months ahead, and I know he will do a great job in spreading the news about News Corp far and wide.”

Mr. Bochner is moving from Los Angeles to New York with his family and will be based at News Corp’s headquarters at 1211 Avenue of the Americas.

Mr. Bochner has a BA from The University of Pennsylvania, and is pursuing an MBA at the University of Michigan Stephen M. Ross School of Business. He also co-authored several books, including a business book for children, which led to guest appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and The Oprah Winfrey Show.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240111335415/en/