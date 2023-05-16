Advanced search
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-16 pm EDT
18.37 USD   -2.13%
04:42pBC Partners eyes bid for Ascential's consumer data arm - Sky
AN
10:55aWriters' strike injects uncertainty into upfront ad-selling ritual
RE
06:07aNews Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
BC Partners eyes bid for Ascential's consumer data arm - Sky

05/16/2023 | 04:42pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Ascential PLC's consumer data business has attracted the interest of a private equity firm advised by the former head of the Daily Mail's parent, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

Paul Zwillenberg, who stepped down as chief executive of Daily Mail & General Trust last autumn, is working with the buyout firm BC Partners on its interest in WGSN, which is owned by FTSE 250-listed events group Ascential, Sky reported.

Zwillenberg is working alongside Elizabeth Deeming, a former executive at Stylus Media Group and News Corp, on the deal.

City sources said Ascential had asked for initial offers for WGSN, which supplies data on fashion trends to the industry, this week, the report noted.

The business is understood to be valued at more than GBP700 million, with Apax Partners, another buyout firm, among the rival bidders to BC Partners.

Neither Zwillenberg nor Deeming is expected to have an ongoing role in the WGSN business if BC's bid is successful, according to people close to the situation, Sky reported.

https://news.sky.com/story/ex-daily-mail-chief-is-ascential-to-buyout-firms-wgsn-bid-12882110

Shares in Ascential closed 1.7% higher at 241.12 pence in London on Tuesday.

Ascential in January announced plans to sharpen its events focus and separate its digital commerce assets into an independent US-listed company. It also proposed to sell consumer trends unit WGSN, with its UK listing continuing as an events company.

Ascential said the moves will provide growth funds for the company. It said a "significant" amount of any WGSN proceeds will be returned to shareholders.

The soon-to-be spun out digital unit will be better enabled to "attract and retain talent, have its own currency for M&A and ultimately open up incremental pools of capital", Ascential said at the time.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASCENTIAL PLC 1.69% 241 Delayed Quote.17.56%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.07% 19272.72 Delayed Quote.2.15%
NEWS CORPORATION -2.13% 18.37 Delayed Quote.3.13%
Analyst Recommendations on NEWS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 9 944 M - -
Net income 2023 295 M - -
Net Debt 2023 966 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 51,3x
Yield 2023 1,07%
Capitalization 10 783 M 10 783 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 25 500
Free-Float 72,9%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,77 $
Average target price 24,98 $
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION3.13%10 783
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY13.00%6 032
REWORLD MEDIA-13.08%310
REACH PLC-18.30%308
D. B. CORP LIMITED-3.12%259
NORTH MEDIA A/S4.91%162
