  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. News Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/05 03:11:16 pm EDT
21.99 USD   -0.57%
02:57pCanada to Compel Digital Platforms to Pay News Outlets -- Update
DJ
11:31aCanada to Compel Digital Platforms to Pay News Outlets
DJ
04/04NEWS CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Canada to Compel Digital Platforms to Pay News Outlets -- Update

04/05/2022 | 02:57pm EDT
By Paul Vieira


OTTAWA--Canada said Tuesday it was introducing legislation to require big digital platforms, such as Meta Platforms Inc.'s Facebook and Alphabet Inc.'s Google, to compensate domestic media companies for sharing their news content.

The Liberal government said the legislation would compel digital platforms to make "fair commercial deals" with news publishers, which incorporates print, digital and broadcasting outlets. Should negotiations fail to come to an agreement, the legislation envisages the two sides entering binding arbitration to determine appropriate compensation.

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, the country's telecommunications and broadcasting regulator, would be responsible for ensuring enforcement.

Canada promised such legislation last year, following Australia's implementation of rules effectively requiring Facebook and to pay traditional media companies for content. Australia's push prompted Facebook to remove news from its platform in the country for a period of five days, but later restored after the company and Australian officials reached an agreement.

Officials said the legislation is needed because Canadians are turning to digital platforms to access news. Google and Facebook, combined, account for roughly 80% of online advertising revenue, officials said in a briefing document.

"The news business in Canada is in crisis," said Pablo Rodriguez, Canada's heritage minister, who is responsible for cultural policy. The platforms "continue to profit from the sharing and distribution of Canadian news content without really paying for it. We are seeking to address this market imbalance."

Mr. Rodriguez said the Canadian plan is similar to Australia's, with some adjustments to account for Canadian-specific issues.

The legislation is expected to pass, as the minority Liberal government enjoys the support of a smaller left-wing party to get legislation approved. It is unclear how long it will take for the bill to clear all parliamentary hurdles.

Representatives for Meta and Google said their companies were examining the legislation to determine its effect.

Besides Australia, Meta has agreed to pay publishers in France for their news content and previously agreed to commercial deals with 18 Canadian news publishers. Google's Canadian unit last year announced it reached financial deals with 11 Canadian publishers.


Write to Paul Vieira at paul.vieira@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-22 1456ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -1.17% 2826 Delayed Quote.-1.30%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.31% 233.22 Delayed Quote.-30.46%
NEWS CORPORATION -0.41% 22.03 Delayed Quote.-0.90%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 190 M - -
Net income 2022 574 M - -
Net cash 2022 499 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 23,5x
Yield 2022 0,90%
Capitalization 13 047 M 13 047 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 73,1%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,11 $
Average target price 31,24 $
Spread / Average Target 41,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION-0.90%13 049
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-4.66%7 805
REACH PLC-34.90%752
REWORLD MEDIA0.13%425
NORTH MEDIA A/S-20.46%230
D. B. CORP LIMITED-4.51%209