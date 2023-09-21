Communications services companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, as a new era began for U.S., British and Australian news media.

Shares of Fox rose after Rupert Murdoch stepped down as chairman of the cable news firm, quitting the same role at News Corp., the publisher of this item.

Murdoch's decision to step back ended seven decades of a career that reshaped the television, movie and newspaper businesses, and turned him into one of the wealthiest and most powerful people in the modern world.

News Corp. shares rose slightly. Striking writers and Hollywood studios met Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers met Wednesday and planned a second day of talks, as CNBC reported that the groups neared compromise.

NBCUniversal's USA Network acquired the rights for "SmackDown," the WWE wrestling hit that currently airs on Fox.

