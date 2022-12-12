Advanced search
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-12 pm EST
18.19 USD   +0.78%
05:39pCommunications Services Up on Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
10:31aEmma Tucker named next editor-in-chief of Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires
RE
10:05aEmma Tucker Named Next Editor-in-Chief of The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires; Matt Murray Takes New Role at News Corp
BU
Communications Services Up on Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

12/12/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Communications services companies rose amid cyclical bias.

Twitter's new head of trust and safety said the platform is emphasizing moving swiftly to address problematic content, even if it means figuring out some specifics later.

News Corp, which publishes this item, named veteran U.K. journalist Emma Tucker as the next editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal, succeeding Matt Murray, who oversaw expansion of digital coverage and navigated the pandemic.

Ticketmaster apologized to Bad Bunny fans who bought tickets but were turned away from the artist's concert in Mexico City on Friday because security officers thought their tickets were fake.

"The Banshees of Inisherin," a dark comedy about alienated friendship, led the field in the Golden Globe nominations with eight nods. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1738ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 241 M - -
Net income 2023 377 M - -
Net Debt 2023 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 33,8x
Yield 2023 1,11%
Capitalization 10 437 M 10 437 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
EV / Sales 2024 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 25 500
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 18,05 $
Average target price 21,74 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION-19.09%10 437
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-27.87%5 763
REACH PLC-60.35%430
REWORLD MEDIA-26.64%321
D. B. CORP LIMITED30.29%259
NORTH MEDIA A/S-46.48%151