Communications Services Up on Cyclical Bias -- Communications Services Roundup

Communications services companies rose amid cyclical bias.

Twitter's new head of trust and safety said the platform is emphasizing moving swiftly to address problematic content, even if it means figuring out some specifics later.

News Corp, which publishes this item, named veteran U.K. journalist Emma Tucker as the next editor in chief of The Wall Street Journal, succeeding Matt Murray, who oversaw expansion of digital coverage and navigated the pandemic.

Ticketmaster apologized to Bad Bunny fans who bought tickets but were turned away from the artist's concert in Mexico City on Friday because security officers thought their tickets were fake.

"The Banshees of Inisherin," a dark comedy about alienated friendship, led the field in the Golden Globe nominations with eight nods.

