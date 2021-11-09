Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. News Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-KKR-backed OneStream Software hires Morgan Stanley to lead U.S. IPO - sources

11/09/2021 | 12:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the NYSE in New York

(Reuters) - OneStream Software, which is backed by private equity firm KKR & Co, has hired advisers to help it prepare for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York that could value the software maker at over $10 billion, people familiar with the matter said.

Rochester, Michigan-based OneStream, which builds software tools and solutions designed for chief financial officers (CFOs) of companies, has tapped investment bank Morgan Stanley to lead preparations for a stock market launch that is expected to happen early next year, the sources said.

Earlier this year, OneStream raised funding at a valuation of $6 billion from a group of investors including D1 Capital Partners and Tiger Global Management. At the time, OneStream indicated it planned to go public later.

The software firm is expected to nearly double its valuation at the time of its flotation in 2022, the sources said.

The sources, who requested anonymity as the discussions were confidential, cautioned the timing and size of the deal were subject to market conditions and could change.

Morgan Stanley and KKR declined to comment. OneStream did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

During the pandemic, demand for software tools built by companies such as OneStream boomed as companies accelerated digital transformations and sought tools that make forecasting and financial planning more efficient.

OneStream said its annual recurring revenue (ARR), an important metric for software firms, doubled in the first half of 2021.

Launched in 2010, OneStream helps CFOs prepare and report financial statements to regulators and investors. On its website, the company says it also helps organizations with planning, budgeting and forecasting, among other things.

Its prominent customers include Toyota Motor Corp, United Parcel Service (UPS), News Corp and General Dynamics. KKR bought a majority stake in OneStream in 2019 at a valuation of over $1 billion.

(Reporting by Anirban Sen in Bengaluru and Krystal Hu in San Francisco; Additional reporting by Chibuike Oguh in Berlin; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Krystal Hu and Anirban Sen


© Reuters 2021
All news about NEWS CORPORATION
11/05NEWS CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF O..
AQ
11/05NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
11/04News Corp. Posts Higher Fiscal Q1 Profit on Growth Across Key Segments; Shares Up More ..
MT
11/04REA Expects Strong Australian Listings Growth to Slow Through FY22
DJ
11/04News Corp. Fiscal Q1 EPS, Revenue Outpace Street View -- Shares Jump Over 4% After-Hour..
MT
11/04NEWS CORPORATION REPORTS FIRST QUARTER RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
11/04Earnings Flash (NWS) NEWS CORPORATION Reports Q1 Revenue $2.5B
MT
11/04Earnings Flash (NWS) NEWS CORPORATION Posts Q1 EPS $0.23
MT
11/04NEWS CORP. : Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/04News Corp Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 209 M - -
Net income 2022 489 M - -
Net cash 2022 409 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,6x
Yield 2022 0,83%
Capitalization 14 234 M 14 234 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 24,05 $
Average target price 30,43 $
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION33.83%14 234
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-3.15%8 303
REACH PLC121.10%1 338
REWORLD MEDIA115.14%408
D. B. CORP LIMITED25.35%240
VOCENTO, S.A.10.63%142