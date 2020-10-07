Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  News Corporation    NWSA

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FOX News Media : Signs Three Book Deal With HarperCollins to Launch New Publishing Platform FOX News Books

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/07/2020 | 09:41am EDT

First Title to Debut November 24th

FOX News Media has signed a three book deal with HarperCollins Publishers, announced Suzanne Scott, Chief Executive Officer of FOX News Media. FOX News Books will feature titles from FOX News personalities, including FOX & Friends Weekend co-host Pete Hegseth and FOX News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream, among others. HarperCollins’ Broadside Books will oversee the publishing program.

In making the announcement, Ms. Scott said, “We are excited to partner with HarperCollins, utilizing our vast library of content to further enhance the audience experience. With a stable of bestselling authors already on our platforms, FOX News Books will provide our loyal viewers with more of the compelling stories they’ve come to rely on FOX News Media personalities to deliver.”

Brian Murray, President and CEO, HarperCollins Publishers, added, “The combination of FOX News Media’s powerful content and marketing with HarperCollins’ print, digital and audiobook publishing and distribution in the US and internationally, is a winning combination for authors, readers, listeners and viewers of FOX News Media everywhere.”

FOX News Books will make its debut on November 24 with Modern Warriors: Real Stories from Real Heroes by Pete Hegseth, building on the success of Hegseth’s popular FOX Nation series, Modern Warriors. The book will showcase some of the nation’s most highly-decorated veterans as they share their war stories, combat moments, thoughts on military morale today, and why they served. Earning two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantryman Badge for his time served in the Army National Guard, Hegseth will also detail his experience on the front lines in Afghanistan and Iraq.

FOX News @ Night anchor Shannon Bream has also signed on to publish an inspirational faith-based publication celebrating the women of the Bible. Slated to debut in the spring of 2021 alongside a featured program on FOX Nation, the book will examine the most influential women from the Bible and how their sisterhood helped to shape the Christian faith as we know it today.

FOX News Media is home to some of the most successful bestselling authors in the news industry, including Bret Baier, Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Martha MacCallum, all of whom have published national bestsellers. Additionally, FOX News Media has long been known as a valuable platform for book sales, with many established authors choosing its platforms to launch their book tours.

About FOX News Media

FOX News Media operates the FOX News Channel (FNC), FOX Business Network (FBN), FOX News Digital, FOX News Audio and the direct-to-consumer digital streaming services FOX Nation and FOX News International as well as the newly announced FOX News Books. Currently the number one network in all of cable, FNC has also been the most watched television news channel for more than 18 consecutive years, while FBN currently ranks among the top business channels on cable. Owned by FOX Corporation, FOX News Media reaches 200 million people each month.

About HarperCollins

HarperCollins Publishers is the second largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 17 countries. With 200 years of history and more than 120 branded imprints around the world, HarperCollins publishes approximately 10,000 new books every year in 16 languages, and has a print and digital catalog of more than 200,000 titles. Writing across dozens of genres, HarperCollins authors include winners of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize, the National Book Award, the Newbery and Caldecott Medals and the Man Booker Prize. HarperCollins, headquartered in New York, is a subsidiary of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) and can be visited online at corporate.HC.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEWS CORPORATION
09:57aHow Russia Today Skirts High-Tech Blockade to Reach U.S. Readers
DJ
09:41aFOX NEWS MEDIA : Signs Three Book Deal With HarperCollins to Launch New Publishi..
BU
10/01Google to pay publishers $1 billion over three years for their news
RE
10/01NEWS : Statement of Robert Thomson, Chief Executive of News Corp, On Google's An..
BU
10/01Google Pledges $1 Billion in Licensing Payments to News Publishers
DJ
09/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09/30Royal Dutch Shell plc Shell Third Quarter 2020 Update Note
DJ
09/30THROUGH THE FOG, 2022 STARTS TO LOOK : Mike Dolan
RE
09/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 331 M - -
Net income 2021 130 M - -
Net cash 2021 640 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 72,5x
Yield 2021 1,40%
Capitalization 8 437 M 8 437 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,94x
EV / Sales 2022 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 84,2%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 14,92 $
Last Close Price 14,32 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 4,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION1.27%8 437
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY41.47%7 589
REACH PLC-40.62%311
REWORLD MEDIA15.64%197
D. B. CORP LIMITED-41.23%188
ILKKA-YHTYMÄ OYJ-6.02%101
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group