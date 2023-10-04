Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Date and Time
November 15, 2023, 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time)
Virtual Meeting Location
The 2023 Annual Meeting of News Corporation (the ''Company'') will be held exclusively via live webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NWS2023.
Record Date
September 21, 2023
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT
Even if you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting virtually, we encourage you to vote and submit your proxy in advance by:
visiting www.proxyvote.com (common stock) or www.investorvote.com.au (CDIs)
returning your signed proxy card or voting instruction form
calling 1-800-690-6903toll-free from the United States, U.S. territories and Canada (common stock only)
Advance voting deadlines are noted on page 77 of the proxy statement
Items to be Voted
- elect the seven Directors identified in the attached proxy statement to the Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of the Company;
- ratify the selection of Ernst &Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024;
- consider an advisory vote to approve executive compensation; and
- consider any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Eligibility to Vote
While all of the Company's stockholders and all holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (''CDIs'') exchangeable for shares of the Company's common stock are invited to attend and ask questions at the Annual Meeting, only stockholders of record of the Company's Class B Common Stock and holders of CDIs exchangeable for shares of the Company's Class B Common Stock at the close of business on September 21, 2023, the Record Date, are entitled to notice of, and to vote on the matters to be presented at, the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company's Class A Common Stock and holders of CDIs exchangeable for shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock are not entitled to vote on the matters to be presented at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Participating in the Annual Meeting
All holders of the Company's common stock or CDIs as of the Record Date are invited to virtually attend and ask questions at the Annual Meeting. To participate, you will need the unique control number that was included in your proxy materials, in the case of common stock holders. If your shares of common stock are held in ''street name,'' meaning your shares are held in a brokerage account or by a bank or other nominee, and your proxy materials do not include a control number, you should contact the broker, bank or other nominee that holds your shares with any questions about obtaining a control number. CDI holders should follow the instructions on page 79 of the proxy statement to obtain a control number. Class B Common Stock holders may also vote electronically during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions provided on the meeting website during the Annual Meeting. There will be no physical location for the Annual Meeting this year, and you will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. For more information, please see pages 79-80 of the proxy statement.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
Michael L. Bunder
Corporate Secretary
October 4, 2023
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be Held on November 15, 2023 The proxy statement and annual report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 are available atwww.proxyvote.com.
We are making the Notice of Internet Availability, proxy statement and the form of proxy first available on or about
October 4, 2023.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Proxy Summary . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors . . . . . . . .
Corporate Governance Matters. . . . . . . . . . . . .
Corporate Governance Policies. . . . . . . . . . . . .
Stockholder Engagement . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Annual Director Elections and Majority- Voting Policy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Director Independence. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Independent Oversight and Executive Sessions of Independent Directors. . . . . . .
Board Leadership Structure . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Board Committees . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Director Attendance . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Board's Role in Strategy . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Board Oversight of Risk. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Environmental, Social and Governance Matters . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Diversity, Equity and Inclusion . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Related Person Transactions Policy . . . . . . . . .
CEO Succession Planning . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Annual Board and Committee Evaluations . . .
Board Succession Planning and Director Nomination Process. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Stockholder Recommendation of Director Candidates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Communicating with the Board . . . . . . . . . . . .
Director Compensation . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Stock Ownership Guidelines for Non- Executive Directors . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Proposal No. 2: Ratification of Selection of
Independent Registered Public Accounting
Firm . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Fees Paid to Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Audit Committee Pre-Approval Policies and Procedures . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Report of the Audit Committee. . . . . . . . . . . . .
Proposal No. 3: Advisory Vote to Approve Executive Compensation. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
1
. . .Executive Officers of News Corporation . .
31
5
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
32
10
Executive Summary
32
Executive Compensation Practices
37
10
Named Executive Officer Compensation . .
38
11
Comparative Market Data and Industry
12
Trends
46
Severance Arrangements
47
12
Stock Ownership Guidelines for Executive
12
Officers
47
Clawback Policies
48
12
Prohibition on Hedging and Pledging of
14
News Corporation Stock
48
16
17
Report of the Compensation Committee
49
17 Risks Related to Compensation Policies and
18
Practices
49
Executive Compensation
50
19
Summary Compensation Table
50
19
Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table
52
20
Outstanding Equity Awards Table
53
20
Option Exercises and Stock Vested Table . . .
54
21
Pension Benefits Table
55
Nonqualified Deferred Compensation Table
56
22
Potential Payments upon Termination
56
22
Pay Ratio
66
23
Pay versus Performance
67
25
Equity Compensation Plan Information
72
Security Ownership of News Corporation. . . .
73
Information about the Annual Meeting
75
26
2023 Proxy Materials
75
Voting Instructions and Information
76
26
Participating in the Annual Meeting
79
2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
80
27
Other Matters
81
28
30
The Company maintains a 52-53 week fiscal year ending on the Sunday nearest to June 30 in each year. Fiscal 2024, fiscal 2023, fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2021 will include or included 52, 52, 53 and 52 weeks, respectively. Unless otherwise noted, all references to the fiscal years ending June 30, 2024 and the fiscal years ended June 30, 2023, June 30, 2022 and June 30, 2021 relate to the fiscal years ending June 30, 2024 and the fiscal years ended July 2, 2023, July 3, 2022 and June 27, 2021, respectively. For convenience, the Company continues to date its financial statements as of June 30.
Website references throughout this document are provided for convenience only, and the content on the referenced websites is not incorporated by reference into this proxy statement.
This document contains statements that constitute ''forward-looking statements'' within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the ''Exchange Act''), and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ''Securities Act''). All statements that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The words ''expect,'' ''will,'' ''estimate,'' ''anticipate,'' ''predict,'' ''believe,'' ''should'' and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things, trends affecting the Company's financial condition or results of operations and the Company's strategy and strategic initiatives. Readers are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. More information regarding these risks and uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements is set forth under the heading ''Risk Factors'' in Part I, Item 1A. in News Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ''SEC'') on August 15, 2023, and as may be updated in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The ''forward-looking statements'' included in this document are made only as of the date of this document and the Company does not have and does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any ''forward-looking statements'' to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, and the Company expressly disclaims any such obligation, except as required by law or regulation.
PROXY SUMMARY
We provide below highlights of certain information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider before you decide how to vote.You should read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting.
2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Date and Time: November 15, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) Virtual Meeting The Annual Meeting will be held exclusively via live webcast at
Location:www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NWS2023. For further information about participating in the Annual Meeting, please see ''Information About the Annual Meeting-Participating in the Annual Meeting'' beginning on page 79.
Record Date: September 21, 2023
Voting:■ Holders of Class B Common Stock are entitled to vote on the Internet at www.proxyvote.com, by telephone at 1-800-690-6903 or by completing and returning their proxy card or voting instruction form by 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time) on November 14, 2023; or by participating in the Annual Meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NWS2023.
- Holders of Class B CDIs are entitled to vote on the Internet atwww.investorvote.com.au or by completing and returning their voting instruction form by 5:00 p.m. (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) on November 10, 2023.
Voting Matters
Page
Voting Standard
Board Vote Recommendation
Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors
5
Majority of votes cast
FOR each Director nominee
Proposal No. 2: Ratification of Selection of
26
Majority of votes cast
FOR
Ernst &Young LLP as Independent
Registered Public Accounting Firm for
Fiscal 2024
Proposal No. 3: Advisory Vote to Approve
30
Majority of votes cast
FOR
Executive Compensation
Recent Corporate Governance Highlights
Taking into account feedback from stockholders, the Company over the past year:
- Continued share repurchases. The Company continued to execute on our $1 billion stock repurchase program that includes both classes of common stock.
- Published annual ESG report. The Company has increased transparency of our ESG mission, goals and progress through an annual standalone ESG report, which includes indices aligned to the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (''SASB''), Global Reporting Initiative (''GRI'') and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (''TCFD'') reporting frameworks.
- Reviewed Board and Committee leadership. Following the retirement of Peter Barnes from the Board in November 2022, the Board, upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee, reviewed its leadership structure and that of its committees and appointed Masroor Siddiqui as the independent Lead Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, and Kelly Ayotte as Chair of the Compensation Committee.
2023 Proxy Statement |1
