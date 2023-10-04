Even if you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting virtually, we encourage you to vote and submit your proxy in advance by:

Items to be Voted

elect the seven Directors identified in the attached proxy statement to the Board of Directors (the ''Board'') of the Company;

ratify the selection of Ernst &Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024;

consider an advisory vote to approve executive compensation; and

consider any other business properly brought before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Eligibility to Vote

While all of the Company's stockholders and all holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (''CDIs'') exchangeable for shares of the Company's common stock are invited to attend and ask questions at the Annual Meeting, only stockholders of record of the Company's Class B Common Stock and holders of CDIs exchangeable for shares of the Company's Class B Common Stock at the close of business on September 21, 2023, the Record Date, are entitled to notice of, and to vote on the matters to be presented at, the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Holders of the Company's Class A Common Stock and holders of CDIs exchangeable for shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock are not entitled to vote on the matters to be presented at the Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Participating in the Annual Meeting

All holders of the Company's common stock or CDIs as of the Record Date are invited to virtually attend and ask questions at the Annual Meeting. To participate, you will need the unique control number that was included in your proxy materials, in the case of common stock holders. If your shares of common stock are held in ''street name,'' meaning your shares are held in a brokerage account or by a bank or other nominee, and your proxy materials do not include a control number, you should contact the broker, bank or other nominee that holds your shares with any questions about obtaining a control number. CDI holders should follow the instructions on page 79 of the proxy statement to obtain a control number. Class B Common Stock holders may also vote electronically during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions provided on the meeting website during the Annual Meeting. There will be no physical location for the Annual Meeting this year, and you will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person. For more information, please see pages 79-80 of the proxy statement.

By Order of the Board of Directors,

Michael L. Bunder

Corporate Secretary

October 4, 2023

Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting to be Held on November 15, 2023 The proxy statement and annual report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2023 are available atwww.proxyvote.com.

We are making the Notice of Internet Availability, proxy statement and the form of proxy first available on or about

October 4, 2023.