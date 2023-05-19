Advanced search
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
18.77 USD   +0.27%
06:12aNews : Appendix 3C Notification of buy-back - Form 8-K
PU
05/18News Corp : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17Telcos draw up proposal to charge Big Tech for EU 5G rollout
RE
News : Appendix 3C Notification of buy-back - Form 8-K

05/19/2023 | 06:12am EDT
Appendix 3C
Notification of buy-back
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
*Denotes minimum information required for first lodgement of this form, with exceptions provided in specific notes for certain questions. The balance of the information, where applicable, must be provided as soon as reasonably practicable by the entity.
Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Question no Question Answer
1.1
*Name of entity
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our buy-back
NEWS CORPORATION
1.2
*Registration type and number
Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number).
ARBN 163882933
1.3 *ASX issuer code NWS
1.4
*The announcement is
Select whichever is applicable.
☐ New announcement
☐ Update/amendment to previous announcement
☐ Cancellation of previous announcement
☒ Daily buy-back notification
Not applicable for selective buy-backs
(complete Part 4)
☐ Final buy-back notification
(complete Part 5)
1.4b
*Reason for update
Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Update/amendment to previous announcement".
1.4c
*Date of initial notification of buy-back
Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Update/amendment to previous announcement" or "Cancellation of previous announcement".
1.4d
*Date of previous announcement to this update
Answer this question if your response to Q 1.4 is "Update/amendment to previous announcement".
1.5 *Date of this announcement 19/05/2023
1.6
*Class of +securities the subject of the buy-back:
Note: only one type of buy-back for one class of security can be advised in this notification. If a buy-back extends to more than one class of security, a separate notification is required for each class.
ASX Security Code: NWSAA
Security Description: COMMON STOCK CLASS A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
5 June 2021 Page 1
Appendix 3C
Notification of buy-back
Part 2 -Type of buy-back
Question No. Question Answer
2.1
*The type of buy-back is
Note this form is not required for minimum holding buy-backs (i.e. buy-backs of unmarketable parcels). The only notification required to ASX for a minimum holding buy-back is the lodgement of an Appendix 3H within 5 business days of the completion of the minimum holding buy-back notifying ASX of the cancellation of the securities bought back in accordance with listing rule 3.8A.
☐ Employee share scheme buy-back
☐ On-market buy-back
☐ Equal access scheme buy-back
☐ Selective buy-back
☒ Other buy-back
Select one item.
Note: "Other buy-back" does not include a minimum holding buy-back. The section "Other buy-back" will generally only be applicable to an entity established outside Australia.
2.2
Please describe the type of buy-back
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Other buy-back".
Repurchase program for up to an aggregate of US$1 billion of the Company's Nasdaq-listed Class A common stock and Class B common stock. Subject to market conditions and the market price of the Company's stock, as well as other factors, the Company intends to repurchase, from time to time, in the open market or otherwise, a combination of the Company's Class A common stock and Class B common stock. No ASX-listed CDIs will be repurchased in this program.

Part 3 -Buy-back details
Part 3A - Details of +securities, price and reason
3A.1 *Total number of +securities on issue in the class of +securities to be bought back 380,037,229
3A.2
*Total number of +securities proposed to be bought back
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share scheme buy-back, "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back".
The Company may purchase up to an aggregate of US$1 billion of Class A common stock and Class B common stock.
3A.4
*Does the entity intend to buy back a minimum number of +securities
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-back".
No
3A.5
*Does the entity intend to buy back a maximum number of securities?
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-back"
Yes
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
5 June 2021 Page 2
Appendix 3C
Notification of buy-back
3A.5a
*Maximum number of +securities proposed to be bought back
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-back" and your response to Q 3A.5 is "Yes".
The Company may purchase up to an aggregate of US$1 billion of Class A common stock and Class B common stock.
3A.6
*Name of broker or brokers who will offer to buy back +securities on the entity's behalf
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-back".
BofA Securities, Inc.
3A.9
*Are the +securities being bought back for a cash consideration?
Note: if the securities are being bought back for nil cash consideration, answer this question "No".
Yes
3A.9a
*Is the price to be paid for +securities bought back known?
Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes".
No
3A.9a(i)
*In what currency will the buy-back consideration be paid?
Answer this question if your response to Q 3A.9 is "Yes".
Note: all prices below are to be expressed in this currency.
USD - US Dollar
3A.12
*Reason for buy-back
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Other buy-back".
To enhance shareholder value

Part 3B - Buy-back restrictions and conditions

3B.1
*Does the buy-back require security holder approval?
Disregard any security holder approval that has already been obtained.
No
3B.2
*Are there any restrictions on foreign participation in the buy-back
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back".
No
3B.3
*Are there any other conditions that need to be satisfied before the buy-back offer becomes unconditional
Answer this question if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share scheme buy-back, "Equal access scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back"
No

Part 3C - Key dates
Employee Share Scheme, Selective and Other Buy-Backs
Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share scheme buy-back", "Selective buy-back" or "Other buy-back"
3C.1
*Anticipated date buy-back will occur
22/9/2021

Part 3D - Other information
3D.1 Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the buy-back

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
5 June 2021 Page 3
Appendix 3C
Notification of buy-back

Part 4 - Daily buy-back notification
Answer the questions in this part if your response to Q 2.1 is "Employee share scheme buy-back", "On-market buy-back", "Equal access share scheme buy-back" or "Other buy-back") and you are giving a daily buy-back notification under listing rule 3.8A.
A daily buy-back notification must be submitted for these types of buy-backs at least half an hour before the commencement of trading on the business day after any day on which securities are bought back (per listing rule 3.8A).
4.1 *Date of this notification 19/05/2023
4.2 *Previous day on which +securities were bought back 18/05/2023
Before previous day On previous day
4.3 *Total number of +securities bought back, or in relation to which acceptances have been received 14,540,908

 28,563
4.4 *Total consideration paid or payable for the +securities US$267,041,449.38

 US$533,325.48
4.5
*Highest price paid
Answer these questions if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-back".
US$24.30
*Date highest price was paid: 09/11/2021
US$18.80
4.6
*Lowest price paid
Answer these questions if your response to Q 2.1 is "On-market buy-back".
US$14.88
*Date lowest price was paid: 29/09/2022
US$18.53
4.8
*If the entity has disclosed an intention to buy back a maximum number of +securities, the remaining number of +securities to be bought back as at the end of the previous day
Note: ASX has calculated this number for you based on previous notifications. If it is not correct, please amend it to the correct number and consider whether any updates need to be made to previous notifications.
The company is authorized to acquire up to an aggregate of US$1 billion of the Company's Nasdaq-listed Class A common stock and Class B common stock. To date, the company has purchased approximately US$402,924,324.59 worth of Class A and Class B shares (based on total consideration paid).

Introduced 05/06/21
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms
5 June 2021 Page 4

Attachments

Disclaimer

News Corporation published this content on 19 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2023 10:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
