Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  News Corporation    NWSA

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

News : Bertelsmann makes highest bid to acquire Simon & Schuster- FT

11/24/2020 | 01:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nov 24 (Reuters) - German media group Bertelsmann made the highest bid in an auction for Simon & Schuster, the publishing unit of media company ViacomCBS Inc, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Two people familiar with the process said Bertelsmann offered more than $2 billion, according to the report. (https://on.ft.com/3fse6Xo)

ViacomCBS Chief Executive Bob Bakish said in March that he was exploring options for Stephen King publisher Simon & Schuster, as the company looks to focus on its advertising and streaming businesses.

Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House - the world's biggest book publisher, outbid Rupert Murdoch's News Corp , the FT report said.

The Financial Times had in September reported Bertelsmann's interest in Simon & Schuster.

ViacomCBS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2020
All news about NEWS CORPORATION
01:47pNEWS : Bertelsmann makes highest bid to acquire Simon & Schuster- FT
RE
09:26aU.S. Home-Price Growth Accelerated in September -- Case-Shiller
DJ
11/19NEWS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
11/19U.S. Home Sales Rose to 14-Year High in October -- Update
DJ
11/18NEWS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
11/11Social-Media Companies Took an Aggressive Stance During the Election. Will It..
DJ
11/06NEWS : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
11/05NEWS CORP. : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/05REA : Defers Fiscal Year 2021 Price Rises Amid Uncertain Property Outlook
DJ
11/05NEWS : Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal 2021
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 409 M - -
Net income 2021 151 M - -
Net cash 2021 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 99,4x
Yield 2021 1,12%
Capitalization 10 584 M 10 584 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,18x
EV / Sales 2022 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 16,02 $
Last Close Price 17,90 $
Spread / Highest target 11,7%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION26.59%10 584
INFORMA PLC-34.26%11 242
SCHIBSTED ASA38.41%8 794
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED85.54%7 902
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY26.05%6 856
PEARSON PLC-1.66%6 241
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ