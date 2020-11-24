News : Bertelsmann makes highest bid to acquire Simon & Schuster - Financial Times

Two people familiar with the process said Bertelsmann offered more than $2 billion, according to the report. (https://on.ft.com/3fse6Xo)

ViacomCBS Chief Executive Bob Bakish said in March that he was exploring options for Stephen King publisher Simon & Schuster, as the company looks to focus on its advertising and streaming businesses.

Bertelsmann, which owns Penguin Random House - the world's biggest book publisher, outbid Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, the FT report said.

The Financial Times had in September reported Bertelsmann's interest in Simon & Schuster.

ViacomCBS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)