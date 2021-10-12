News : Coming off the fence, Australian PM likely to attend climate summit - sources

CANBERRA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australian Prime Minister Scott
Morrison is likely to attend the U.N. COP26 climate summit in
Glasgow, officials said on Tuesday, after he was widely
criticised for failing to commit earlier as his government faces
pressure to take stronger action to reduce carbon emissions.
Morrison drew criticism globally late last month when he
said he was unsure whether he would join other world leaders,
including U.S. President Joe Biden, at the summit on Oct.
31-Nov. 12.
"It not set yet, but it is looking likely now," said one
official familiar with Morrison's changing plans.
Morrison had said he might need to skip the meeting due to
challenges dealt by COVID-19, but those concerns are receding as
Australia is set to end quarantine requirements within weeks.
While many global nations have pledged to achieve net zero
emissions by 2050, Australia - one of the world's largest
emitters on a per capita basis - has refused to strengthen its
targets.
Morrison has said Australia "wants to achieve net zero as
soon as possible and preferably by 2050" and that the country
expects to beat its pledge to cut carbon emissions by 26% to 28%
from 2005 levels by 2030.
Morrison is engaged in negotiations with the junior partner
in his coalition government about strengthening Australia's
climate targets.
Facing an election by May 2022, Morrison needs to appease
moderates in his Liberal Party pressing for more climate action,
but at the same time needs support from the rural partner in the
ruling coalition, the Nationals, which is concerned about the
impact of tougher carbon targets on farming and coal mining.
Morrison has been helped by the Australian arm of Rupert
Murdoch’s News Corp, whose newspapers have endorsed
pursuit of net zero emissions by 2050.
Morrison could also draw some support from the position
taken by the Australia's leading business lobby group, which
last week proposed a plan for a 46-50% emissions reduction by
2030, to put the country on an even faster path to net zero by
2050.
The proposal by the Business Council of Australia marks a
sharp reversal from its stance four years ago, when it described
the opposition Labor Party's policy to reduce carbon emissions
by 45% by 2030 as "economy wrecking".
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)