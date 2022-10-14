Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  News Corporation
  News
  7. Summary
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-14 pm EDT
15.60 USD   -2.13%
News Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
News Corp Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with Fox Corporation
BU
Rupert Murdoch considers combining Fox, News Corp
RE
News Corp Forms Special Committee to Begin Exploring a Potential Combination with Fox Corporation

10/14/2022 | 05:26pm EDT
News Corporation (“News Corp” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors, following the receipt of letters from K. Rupert Murdoch and the Murdoch Family Trust, has formed a Special Committee composed of independent and disinterested members of the Board (the “Special Committee”) to begin exploring a potential combination with Fox Corporation (“Fox”) (Nasdaq: FOXA, FOX).

The Special Committee, consistent with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors, will thoroughly evaluate a potential combination with Fox. The Special Committee has not made any determination with respect to any such potential combination at this time, and there can be no certainty that the Company will engage in such a transaction.

Neither the Company nor the Special Committee intends to comment on or disclose further developments regarding the Special Committee's work unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “outlook” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this press release due to the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More detailed information about factors that could affect future results is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The “forward-looking statements” included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. We do not have and do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any “forward-looking statements” to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, and we expressly disclaim any such obligation, except as required by law or regulation.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 633 M - -
Net income 2023 520 M - -
Net Debt 2023 719 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,9x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 9 285 M 9 285 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,94x
EV / Sales 2024 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 25 500
Free-Float 72,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION-28.55%9 287
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-39.81%4 978
REWORLD MEDIA-30.39%282
D. B. CORP LIMITED28.57%260
REACH PLC-74.87%250
NORTH MEDIA A/S-39.81%157