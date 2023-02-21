Advanced search
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-21 pm EST
18.26 USD   -3.89%
05:41pNews Corp Provides Update on Discussions Regarding Move, Inc.
BU
05:34pCoStar says it is not acquiring Realtor.com
RE
04:47pCoStar ends talks to buy Move Inc, posts weak profit forecast
RE
News Corp Provides Update on Discussions Regarding Move, Inc.

02/21/2023 | 05:41pm EST
News Corp today confirmed that it is no longer engaged in discussions with CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) regarding a potential sale of Move, Inc, operator of Realtor.com®.

News Corp will continue to actively assess opportunities to support the Company’s strategy to optimize the value of its Digital Real Estate Services segment and otherwise maximize shareholder value.

News Corp does not intend to make any additional comments regarding this matter unless and until it is appropriate or required to do so.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “outlook” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements in this press release due to the risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. More detailed information about factors that could affect future results is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The “forward-looking statements” included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. We do not have and do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any “forward-looking statements” to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, and we expressly disclaim any such obligation, except as required by law or regulation.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 000 M - -
Net income 2023 243 M - -
Net Debt 2023 974 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 40,2x
Yield 2023 1,10%
Capitalization 10 540 M 10 540 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
EV / Sales 2024 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 25 500
Free-Float 72,7%
