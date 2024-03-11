News Corporation is a diversified media and information services company. Its segments include Digital Real Estate Services, which include property and property-related advertising and services, including the sale of real estate listing and lead generation products and referral-based services to brokers, and homebuilders and landlords; Subscription Video Services, which provides sports, entertainment and news services to pay-television and streaming subscribers and other commercial licensees; Dow Jones, which consists of Dow Jones, a global provider of news and business information, which distributes its content and data through a variety of media channels, including newspapers, newswires and mobile apps; Book Publishing, which consists of HarperCollins, a publisher in the world, with operations in 17 countries, and The News Media, which consists of News Corp Australia, News UK and the New York Post and includes, among other publications, The Australian and The Daily Telegraph.

Sector Consumer Publishing