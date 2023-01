Jan 24 (Reuters) - News Corp is in talks to sell its stake in Move Inc, the parent company of real estate listing site Realtor.com, to CoStar Group Inc <CSGP.O, according to sources on Tuesday.

CoStar is a provider of information and analytics to the real estate industry.

Neither News Corp nor CoStar responded to Reuters' request for comment. (Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski; Editing by Leslie Adler)