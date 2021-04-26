Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. News Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWSA

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Corp : to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings

04/26/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Corp will release its third quarter Fiscal 2021 results on Thursday, May 6, 2021. News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson and Chief Financial Officer Susan Panuccio will host a call with analysts and media to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. EDT (Sydney: Friday, May 7, at 7:00 a.m. AEST). Reporters are invited to join the call on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available via http://investors.newscorp.com.

The call can also be accessed by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1-800-367-2403
Non-U.S. Participants: 1-334-777-6978
Passcode: 3759808

A replay will be available approximately three hours following the call’s conclusion and for 10 business days thereafter by dialing:

U.S. Participants: 1-888-203-1112
Non-U.S. Participants: 1-719-457-0820
Passcode: 3759808

The earnings release will be distributed and available on http://investors.newscorp.com prior to the call.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NEWS CORPORATION
04:31pNEWS CORP  : to Report Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings
BU
04/22U.S. March Existing-Home Sales Drop on Tight Supply -- Update
DJ
04/15NEWS CORP  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fi..
AQ
04/14RUPERT MURDOCH : Lachlan Murdoch to end Australia stay and return for Fox U.S. r..
RE
04/09NEWS  : Prices Upsized Private Offering of $1 Billion Senior Notes
MT
04/08NEWS  : Announces Pricing and Upsizing of Private Offering of $1 Billion Senior ..
BU
04/08NEWS  : to Raise More than $570 Million for Acquisitions, Working Capital
MT
04/07NEWS  : to Offer $750 Million of Senior Notes in Private Offering
MT
04/07NEWS CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04/07NEWS  : Announces Private Offering of $750 million of Senior Notes due 2029
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 893 M - -
Net income 2021 281 M - -
Net cash 2021 820 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 58,8x
Yield 2021 0,75%
Capitalization 15 430 M 15 430 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,64x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 28,50 $
Last Close Price 26,73 $
Spread / Highest target 23,5%
Spread / Average Target 6,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION48.36%15 430
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-8.75%7 910
REACH PLC50.07%924
NORTH MEDIA A/S42.86%332
REWORLD MEDIA38.49%288
D. B. CORP LIMITED-7.07%178
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ