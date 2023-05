May 11 (Reuters) - Media conglomerate News Corp on Thursday posted third-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates, boosted by growing digital subscriptions across its professional data and news platforms.

The company posted revenue of $2.45 billion, compared with analysts' average estimate of $2.37 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. (Reporting by Akshita Toshniwal and Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)