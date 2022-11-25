Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. News Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  01:00 2022-11-25 pm EST
18.30 USD   +0.38%
11/25News Corp shareholder T Rowe Price raises concerns over Fox merger - NYT
RE
11/25T Rowe Price raises concerns about News Corp merger with Fox -NYT
RE
11/24MarketScreener's World Press Review : November 24, 2022
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

News Corp shareholder T Rowe Price raises concerns over Fox merger - NYT

11/25/2022 | 09:00pm EST
(Adds details about T Rowe Price objections in paragraphs 10-11, 12; Fox and News Corp declining to comment)

Nov 25 (Reuters) - T. Rowe Price, a major shareholder in News Corp, said it had strong reservations about Rupert Murdoch's plan to reunite News Corp and Fox Corp, The New York Times reported on Friday, joining other investors in dissent over the plan.

T. Rowe Price told the newspaper that a merger of the two companies would probably undervalue News Corp, which it believes is trading for less than it is worth.

T. Rowe Price owns about 17.88% of News Corp, according to Refinitiv data, and is the largest shareholder after the Murdoch family.

Fox and News Corp declined to comment, while T. Rowe Price did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Other major shareholders Independent Franchise Partners and Irenic Capital have also opposed Murdoch's plan, disclosed in October, to recombine the companies that he separated in 2013.

Fox and News Corp said in October they formed special committees to review proposals for a potential combination.

Independent Franchise Partners owns about 7% of News Corp's Class A shares and 6.4% in Fox Corp. Activist investor Irenic Capital Management holds 2% of News Corp's shares.

T. Rowe Price wanted to make its concerns known to the boards and the public before the companies put forward any firm proposal, the newspaper quoted Vincent DeAugustino, one of the portfolio managers who oversees T. Rowe's investment in News Corp, as saying.

"It's more constructive to help form the process than try to push back against any proposal once it's been made," DeAugustino told the newspaper, adding that T. Rowe Price had raised its concerns with News Corp's special committee in recent weeks.

The asset management firm also had concerns related to the potential financial consequences of litigation against Fox News by the voting machine companies Dominion and Smartmatic, DeAugustino said.

He also cited worries that the special committees appointed to review the deal were not sufficiently independent.

In the 2013 split, Murdoch put his publishing business in News Corp, a newly created public entity, and the TV and entertainment businesses under 21st Century Fox.

Analysts have raised concerns over the merger, saying that News Corp needs to simplify by selling off or spinning off assets instead of recombining with Fox. Any deal would require the support of independent shareholders. (Reporting by Akriti Sharma and Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler, Cynthia Osterman and Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOX CORPORATION 0.68% 31.29 Delayed Quote.-15.20%
NEWS CORPORATION 0.38% 18.3 Delayed Quote.-17.97%
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC. 0.52% 125.05 Delayed Quote.-36.41%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 10 234 M - -
Net income 2023 377 M - -
Net Debt 2023 925 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,3x
Yield 2023 1,09%
Capitalization 10 590 M 10 590 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
EV / Sales 2024 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 25 500
Free-Float 72,7%
