News Corp : to Host Virtual Dow Jones Investor Day

News Corp announced today that it will host a virtual Dow Jones Investor Day. For the benefit of investors globally, News Corp will host two sessions of the event on Monday, September 21, 2020. The first session will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. EDT (Sydney: Tuesday, September 22, from 12:00 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.), and the second session from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. EDT (Sydney: Tuesday, September 22, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.). At the event, News Corp Chief Executive Robert Thomson will be joined by Dow Jones Chief Executive Almar Latour and other members of the Dow Jones executive team.

Webcasts of each session will be available via https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. Each webcast will include a Q&A session for the investment community. Reporters are invited to join the event on a listen/view only basis.

Replays will be available approximately one and a half hours following the conclusion of the second session and for 10 business days thereafter through https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: www.newscorp.com.

About Dow Jones

Dow Jones is a global provider of news and business information, delivering content to consumers and organizations around the world across multiple formats, including print, digital, mobile and live events. Dow Jones has produced unrivaled quality content for more than 130 years and today has one of the world’s largest newsgathering operations globally. It produces leading publications and products including the flagship Wall Street Journal, America’s largest newspaper by paid circulation; Factiva, Barron’s, MarketWatch, Mansion Global, Financial News, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance and Dow Jones Newswires. Dow Jones is a division of News Corp.

