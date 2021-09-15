Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  News Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NWSA   US65249B1098

NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

News Corp : to Participate in Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference

09/15/2021 | 04:34pm EDT
News Corp announced today that Chief Executive Robert Thomson will participate in the Goldman Sachs 30th Annual Communacopia Conference on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. The session will begin at 3:45pm EDT.

To listen to a live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://investors.newscorp.com/calendar-events. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 9 869 M - -
Net income 2022 378 M - -
Net cash 2022 830 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 32,6x
Yield 2022 0,91%
Capitalization 12 929 M 12 929 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,23x
EV / Sales 2023 1,13x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float 73,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 22,01 $
Average target price 30,53 $
Spread / Average Target 38,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION22.48%12 929
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-3.81%8 305
REACH PLC165.67%1 642
NORTH MEDIA A/S52.38%351
REWORLD MEDIA35.65%263
D. B. CORP LIMITED13.28%223