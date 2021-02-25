Log in
NEWS CORPORATION

(NWSA)
News Corp : to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

02/25/2021 | 04:21pm EST
News Corp announced today that Chief Executive Robert Thomson will participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The virtual session will begin at 8:45am EST.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit the News Corp website at https://newscorp.com/investor-relations-2/presentations/. A replay of the webcast is expected to be available at the same location for a period of time following the conference.

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 867 M - -
Net income 2021 280 M - -
Net cash 2021 763 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 52,7x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 13 957 M 13 957 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 23 500
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart NEWS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
News Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 24,68 $
Last Close Price 23,81 $
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Robert James Thomson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Susan Lee Panuccio Chief Financial Officer
Lachlan Keith Murdoch Co-Chairman
Keith Rupert Murdoch Executive Co-Chairman
David Kline Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWS CORPORATION32.50%13 956
INFORMA PLC0.33%11 653
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED26.87%9 896
SCHIBSTED ASA-4.45%8 853
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY1.55%8 742
PEARSON PLC10.61%7 958
